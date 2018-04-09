Kim Zolciak-Biermann is used to dealing with shade. The Real Housewives of Atlanta was quick to clap back after actor Marlon Wayans compared her to his White Chicks character.

“No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The f—k?!” Wayans, who starred alongside his brother Shawn Wayans in the 2004 comedy, captioned a screenshot of Kim making an unflattering face during the RHOA reunion. (The brothers played black FBI agents who went undercover as white women in the movie.)

“Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you,” the 39-year-old reality star commented on the post. “This hurts but I guess its all for laughs.”

Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, have six children: Brielle, 21, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and 4-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. (Kroy adopted Kim’s eldest daughters from previous relationships after they tied the knot in November 2011.)

The former NFL star came to his wife’s defense in the comments of the post.

“You should hope & pray that one day a grown man never takes this kind of dig at the expense of your daughter. Grow up dude,” the 32-year-old wrote.

According to an alleged screenshot from Comments by Celebs, Kim’s frenemy NeNe Leakes also commented multiple laughing face emojis and a lip emoji on the post.

Kim and NeNe have had an on-again, off-again friendship since season 1 of RHOA, which aired in 2008. In an promo for the Sunday, April 15, episode of the RHOA reunion, the costars exchange insults after feuding over a video Brielle took from NeNe’s home of alleged cockroaches in her bathroom.

“Jealousy’s a disease. Get well soon, bitch,” Kim yells in the clip. “I don’t have my own show for no reason!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

