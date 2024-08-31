Your account
Entertainment

King Charles III Is All Smiles at the Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen’s 200th Summer Flower Show

By
King Charles Opens Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen Summer Flower Show
PA Images/INSTARimages

King Charles III was all smiles as he opened the 200th annual Summer Flower Show for the Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen (RHSA) on Saturday, August 31.

While it was the 200th anniversary of the Summer Flower Show, it was 75-year-old Charles’ first since he took on the Royal Horticultural Society Patronage, previously held by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and King George VI. The king traveled to Duthie Park in Aberdeen, Scotland to view the elegant floral displays as well as meet with exhibitors and other RHSA members.

Founded in 1824, the RHSA is a voluntary organization that aims to “advance knowledge and encourage the practice of horticulture in the community.”

King Charles Opens Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen Summer Flower Show
PA Images/INSTARimages

At Saturday’s show, Charles was greeted by Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron and then accompanied by Brian Grant, Chairman of the RHSA as he took the time to meet with younger participants of the organization and those who tend to the horticultural needs of Duthie Park. Charles also viewed the vegetables that had been entered in a competition for the National Vegetable Society Scottish Group.

Earlier this year, the RHSA announced Charles as a patron for the organization ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, which was attended by the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla. At the show, Camilla, 76, presented Sulivan Primary School students with a bouquet for their work on designing the gardens for the event.

RHS President Keith Weed said in a statement at the time, “As a passionate and knowledgeable gardener, advocate for the planet, and champion for environmental issues, we could not wish for a better Patron than King Charles.”

King Charles Opens Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen Summer Flower Show
PA Images/INSTARimages

He went on to say, “With the King as our Patron, we look forward to furthering our work to reach more people of all backgrounds, ages and gardening abilities with the joy of growing plants and gardening, to safeguard our gardens, combat the effects of climate change, and create a better future for generations to come.”

Charles’ visit to Duthie Park comes after he provided a health update as he continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer for which he was diagnosed in February.

During an appearance in Southport, England on August 20, Charles said, “I’m not too bad,” in response to queries about his treatment. The monarch was in Southport meeting with survivors and first responders from the July 29 stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

1304009756bio charles 206

King Charles III

