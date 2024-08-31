King Charles III was all smiles as he opened the 200th annual Summer Flower Show for the Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen (RHSA) on Saturday, August 31.

While it was the 200th anniversary of the Summer Flower Show, it was 75-year-old Charles’ first since he took on the Royal Horticultural Society Patronage, previously held by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and King George VI. The king traveled to Duthie Park in Aberdeen, Scotland to view the elegant floral displays as well as meet with exhibitors and other RHSA members.

Founded in 1824, the RHSA is a voluntary organization that aims to “advance knowledge and encourage the practice of horticulture in the community.”

At Saturday’s show, Charles was greeted by Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron and then accompanied by Brian Grant, Chairman of the RHSA as he took the time to meet with younger participants of the organization and those who tend to the horticultural needs of Duthie Park. Charles also viewed the vegetables that had been entered in a competition for the National Vegetable Society Scottish Group.

Related: A Guide to Royal Titles and How They Change With Ascensions Chris Jackson/Getty Images Royal titles are not set in stone and automatically change with a new monarch’s ascension. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, 2002, many royals received new titles, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton. The royal family is a hierarchy, meaning their titles are important to […]

Earlier this year, the RHSA announced Charles as a patron for the organization ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, which was attended by the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla. At the show, Camilla, 76, presented Sulivan Primary School students with a bouquet for their work on designing the gardens for the event.

RHS President Keith Weed said in a statement at the time, “As a passionate and knowledgeable gardener, advocate for the planet, and champion for environmental issues, we could not wish for a better Patron than King Charles.”

He went on to say, “With the King as our Patron, we look forward to furthering our work to reach more people of all backgrounds, ages and gardening abilities with the joy of growing plants and gardening, to safeguard our gardens, combat the effects of climate change, and create a better future for generations to come.”

Related: Looking Back at the Royals' Biggest Moments Since King Charles' Coronation Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace It has been an eventful year since King Charles III was officially blessed and anointed as the monarch of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth territories. Charles assumed the British throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96. “My […]

Charles’ visit to Duthie Park comes after he provided a health update as he continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer for which he was diagnosed in February.

During an appearance in Southport, England on August 20, Charles said, “I’m not too bad,” in response to queries about his treatment. The monarch was in Southport meeting with survivors and first responders from the July 29 stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.