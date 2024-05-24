Queen Camilla continued to show her support for her husband, King Charles III, in a sweet and subtle way.

The couple stepped out at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, May 20, during which Camilla, 76, presented a bouquet of flowers to Sulivan Primary School students who helped design the event’s gardens, one of which was inspired by the Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington.

Included in her bouquet were camellias, a flower that can “symbolize resilience and strength,” Prestige Flowers brand manager Elise Harlock told Hello! magazine on Friday, May 24. “This choice may reflect a message of solidarity and support for her husband and daughter-in-law [Princess Kate Middleton] during their challenging journeys.”

Harlock went on to share: “Queen Camilla’s gesture with the camellias, coupled with her candid interactions and admissions, painted a portrait of a royal family navigating personal hardships with grace and compassion. The choice of camellias was a poignant way to convey gratitude, strength and unity during trying times.”

Related: King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline King Charles III and Queen Camilla weathered a very public scandal before becoming an official royal couple. Charles was under intense scrutiny as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s heir apparent when he met Camilla (née Shand) in 1970. The pair dated before the prince served in the Royal Navy. When he returned home, she was […]

According to Harlock, camellias can also “symbolize admiration, affection and gratitude,” which Camilla likely selected to show her appreciation for the students and their hard work.

It was also at Monday’s flower show that Camilla admitted she watches Bridgerton. “I watched the first lot,” she said while exploring the garden inspired by the Netflix show, per royal reporter Rebecca English. (The first half of season 3 premiered on May 16, with the final four episodes set to drop on June 13.)

The flower show was one of several appearances Camilla and Charles have made since he returned to public duties last month by visiting a cancer treatment center. Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. He resumed hosting events at Buckingham Palace in March.

Camilla was one of many working royals who filled in for Charles at a number of appearances, including King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service in February, a Northern Ireland visit in March and a reception for The Queen’s Reading Room Study. At the latter, which was held not long after Kate, 42, announced her own cancer diagnosis in March, Camilla held up a sign that read, “Send our love to Kate.”

Related: Kate Middleton and More Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

One month before returning to public duties, Charles joined Camilla and more royal family members for an Easter church service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on March 31. Since then, he and Camilla celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 9 and have taken over a number of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s patronages, including the Royal British Legion and the Royal Literary Fund.

The royal family has shared a handful of updates on Charles’ condition in recent months, with Camilla revealing at a garden party on May 16 that the king is “getting better.” She proceeded to poke fun at her husband, telling attendees that Charles would recover more quickly “if he behaved himself.”