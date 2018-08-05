Missing in action. Kourtney Kardashian appeared to skip out on her sister Kim‘s baby shower after the pair’s war of words, as seen in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer the siblings shared on Instagram on Sunday, August 5.

The elder Kardashian sibling, 39, offered a cryptic message along with the clip for the season 15 premiere, writing, “Surround yourself with people that lift you up and bring out the best in you.”

As seen in previous promos, the pair argued bitterly over scheduling for the annual family holiday card photo shoot. The trailer released on Sunday shows guests whispering, “Where’s Kourtney?” as Kim, 37, smiles at the baby shower for her now 6-month old daughter Chicago with loved ones and friends including Chrissy Teigen.

“I really hoped Kourtney was gonna get over herself, but she didn’t, so I don’t think she’s big on family, cause if she was, she’d be at my shower,” Kim said as the camera panned to an unoccupied seat with Kourtney’s name on a napkin.

The new trailer also shows a tearful Kourtney telling her younger sister, “I cannot be around you when you’re just … a bitch.”

The former Dash owner shared a message about controlling anger on Saturday, August 4. “Be quick to listen, slow to respond, and slow to become angry,” it read, to which the TV personality added, “Amen.”

As previously reported, the fight began when Kourtney said she had conflicts with Kim’s planned shooting schedule, prompting the KKW Beauty founder to scream, “No one wants you in the f—king shoot … She’s the least exciting to look at.”

The reality star responded by tearfully venting to sister Khloé Kardashian. “You don’t say things like that,” she cried. “You just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to.”

Kourtney told E! on Friday, August 3, that tension remains between the two nearly seven months after the holiday season.

Kim also defended her comments to a fan who seemed to take Kourtney’s side on Twitter on Thursday, August 2, saying, “She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things.”

The season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sunday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

