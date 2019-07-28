



Cue the Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami flashbacks! In a new clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the sisters go wild on a trip to Turks and Caicos.

After the Revenge Body host, 35, is able to let go of her fear of girls’ trips, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian— along with pals Larsa Pippen, Malika Haqq and Stephanie Shepherd — are able to let loose and enjoy the fun.

In the three-minute sneak peek posted on Sunday, July 28, the Poosh founder, 40, is the first to take the plunge — literally — off the side of a massive abandoned boat into the crystal clear water. Soon after, Khloé’s liquid courage kicks in, thanks to tequila, and KoKo is able to live it up.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author channeled her inner dancer as she grinded with Haqq, 36, showed off her sultry moves on the side of a yacht and spread her legs on a raft in the water. The clip, however, ends in a dramatic way after the camera pans to Kourtney and Khloé getting thrown off ofa raft into the raging waters as the boat that was pulling them continues to speed off.

The all-female vacation was much needed for Khloé, who went through a high-profile split with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this year. The Good American cofounder called it quits on her relationship with the athlete, 28, in February after he was caught cheating on her with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

The infidelity came nearly 10 months after Thompson first made headlines for cheating on Khloé in April 2018, just days before they welcomed their now 15-month-old daughter, True.

Khloé has since put the past in the past and remains dedicated to cordially coparenting their toddler with the NBA star. “She has moved past all of her drama with him,” a source told Us Weekly in June. “They are still coparenting and she doesn’t have ill will towards Tristan. Khloé is so happy with True it’s like nothing else matters.”

