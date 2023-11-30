Your account
Kris Jenner Can’t Name 1 Song by Blink-182, Fumbles Travis Barker’s ‘What’s My Age Again?’ Reference

By
Travis Barker and Kris JennerKevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kris Jenner was already 44 when Blink-182 first declared that “nobody likes you when you’re 23” — and it’s safe to say she’s never caught onto the reference.

During the season 4 finale of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Hulu on Thursday, November 29, Kris and Khloé Kardashian joined Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on tour.

“You guys have never seen Travis perform, right?” Kourtney, 44, asked her mother, 68, and sister, 39.

After Khloé and Kris confirmed they haven’t been to a Blink-182 concert, Kourtney asked, “How many Blink songs do you know? One?”

“One,” Khloé confirmed, while Kris said, “I don’t know any.”

Kourtney and Travis Celebrate Anniversary of Courthouse Wedding

After Kourtney insisted that Kris “definitely” knows “All the Small Things,” Kris looked confused.

“They’ve never heard ‘I Miss You,'” Kourtney told Travis, who was shocked. “No way,” he responded. “Or like, ‘What’s My Age Again?'”

(L-R) Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

When Khloé replied that she didn’t know whether she’s heard the 1999 hit song, Kris thought it was a question about how old her son-in-law is.

“Forty-five?” the momager replied. “How old is he?” (Travis is 48 now and was 47 when the episode filmed.)

Kardashian-Jenner Family: A Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids

Kourtney married Barker in 2022 after more than one year of dating. The twosome welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, earlier this month. (Kourtney is also the mother of sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares son Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler. The musician is also close with former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.)

“Kourtney has come into her own. She’s happily married, her kids are thriving, and it makes me so happy, so proud,” Kris said at the concert during Thursday’s episode. “I’m just excited to celebrate Kourtney tonight.”

Khloé didn’t get quite as emotional at the concert, opting to drink and dance with Kourtney and niece Penelope.

“Anywhere I go I’m going to make the best of it,” Khloé told the cameras. “I don’t know one word, but [I] f–king love this s–t.”

A Guide to Which Band Members Have Dated Each Other Over the Years- Paramore, Fleetwood Mac and More 354

Blink-182 formed in 1992, with Barker joining Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge as the drummer in 1998. Travis made several appearances with his band on season 4 of The Kardashians. Earlier this year, he told the Los Angeles Times that he struggled when fans of the show struggled to realize “the Travis that’s with Kourtney also plays drums in Blink.”

“Yeah, that’s what I f–king do, I’m a drummer,” he told the outlet. “Celebrity is not my identity. Or Kourt’s. She’s so different than her sisters.”

