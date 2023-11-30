Kris Jenner was already 44 when Blink-182 first declared that “nobody likes you when you’re 23” — and it’s safe to say she’s never caught onto the reference.

During the season 4 finale of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Hulu on Thursday, November 29, Kris and Khloé Kardashian joined Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on tour.

“You guys have never seen Travis perform, right?” Kourtney, 44, asked her mother, 68, and sister, 39.

After Khloé and Kris confirmed they haven’t been to a Blink-182 concert, Kourtney asked, “How many Blink songs do you know? One?”

“One,” Khloé confirmed, while Kris said, “I don’t know any.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

After Kourtney insisted that Kris “definitely” knows “All the Small Things,” Kris looked confused.

“They’ve never heard ‘I Miss You,'” Kourtney told Travis, who was shocked. “No way,” he responded. “Or like, ‘What’s My Age Again?'”

When Khloé replied that she didn’t know whether she’s heard the 1999 hit song, Kris thought it was a question about how old her son-in-law is.

“Forty-five?” the momager replied. “How old is he?” (Travis is 48 now and was 47 when the episode filmed.)

Related: Kardashian-Jenner Family: A Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids The Kardashian-Jenners come from a big brood and have only added to their ranks over the years. Kourtney Kardashian was dating Scott Disick when she gave birth to their three children, but they eventually broke up in 2015. However, their post-split parenting dynamic paved the way for others in the family who found themselves raising kids alongside their exes. […]

Kourtney married Barker in 2022 after more than one year of dating. The twosome welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, earlier this month. (Kourtney is also the mother of sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares son Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler. The musician is also close with former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.)

“Kourtney has come into her own. She’s happily married, her kids are thriving, and it makes me so happy, so proud,” Kris said at the concert during Thursday’s episode. “I’m just excited to celebrate Kourtney tonight.”

Khloé didn’t get quite as emotional at the concert, opting to drink and dance with Kourtney and niece Penelope.

“Anywhere I go I’m going to make the best of it,” Khloé told the cameras. “I don’t know one word, but [I] f–king love this s–t.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Band Members Who Have Dated Each Other: Paramore, Fleetwood Mac and More Musicians in love. Fleetwood Mac is perhaps the most famous example of bandmates dating each other — and the ensuing complications that come with it. “I broke up with Lindsey [Buckingham] in 1976. We’d only been in Fleetwood Mac for a year and a half, and we were breaking up when we joined Fleetwood Mac,” […]

Blink-182 formed in 1992, with Barker joining Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge as the drummer in 1998. Travis made several appearances with his band on season 4 of The Kardashians. Earlier this year, he told the Los Angeles Times that he struggled when fans of the show struggled to realize “the Travis that’s with Kourtney also plays drums in Blink.”

“Yeah, that’s what I f–king do, I’m a drummer,” he told the outlet. “Celebrity is not my identity. Or Kourt’s. She’s so different than her sisters.”