A special purchase. Kris Jenner raised eyebrows when she opened up about buying a bulletproof car for herself.

“Hey, did I tell you that I bought a bulletproof car?” the momager, 66, asked Khloé Kardashian while getting ready for an event during a new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, October 27.

Kris noted that her decision came from her feeling “really tired” about something before Khloé, 38, quipped, “People shooting at you?”

In a confessional, the Good American cofounder admitted she “absolutely” loved living next door to her mother. “We do everything together. We even glam together,” she told the cameras. “There is just sometimes when it is a lot. I love being with her — it is just never ending. It is forever. I love us.”

Kris’ revelation about her newest purchase comes after viewers previously watched her go through a health scare on screen.

“I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI and a CAT scan and everything else,” the matriarch explained on season 2 of the Hulu reality series. “I really want to find out what is going on with my hip and hopefully he will have good news.”

During the doctor’s appointment, Kris learned that she lost “all cartilage” in her right hip which kickstarted arthritis. “Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is really scary for me,” she admitted. “It reminds me of somebody a lot older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life. This is serious.”

At the time, the California native was skeptical about getting surgery for the issue. “It is just a mindf—k. You realize that you don’t have as much more time. It is like suddenly I can’t do all the things,” she told her family in an October episode. “My hip goes out, my knee is torn, I have an eye infection and I can’t see. I have the TV up too loud and [boyfriend] Corey [Gamble] says I can’t hear. I feel like Humpty Dumpty.”

Khloé, for her part, encouraged her mother to focus on the positive. “You also talk yourself into a really dark place. I see it all the time. How you talk to yourself is so f—king brutal,” she said. “You have to stop with that mentality or you will always be in that place.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author added: “I don’t want to think about my mom getting older. It is sad and I don’t know what I would do without her. I just want her to stay cold all the time so we prolong her life. … I am just going to put my mom on ice.”

Kris ultimately went through hip replacement surgery and has documented her road to healing on the show.

“There are some days that are painful, I am not going to lie. It has been really a struggle to get through a night,” she shared on Thursday. “I don’t even understand why I am crying. Some days are just more emotional than others. It is hard to explain but I am getting better.”

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.