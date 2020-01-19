The couple that works together stays together! Kristen Bell is very hopeful that she and husband Dax Shepard can collaborate onscreen again sometime soon, she shared with Us Weekly and other reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Sunday, January 19.

“We’re discussing it right now. There’s an idea in the works that may or may not come to fruition,” the 39-year-old actress, who is voicing Apple TV+’s new series Central Park, said. “The blunt truth is that we get offered a lot of things, like, ‘Would you guys host this whatever?’ ‘Would you guys do this sitcom together?’ We don’t want to do it just to do it. We want it to be good and so we spend a lot of time percolating on what the right idea would be.”

The Veronica Mars star also noted that they need to make sure it works with their schedules and their views.

“Are we saying something with it? Are we going to have fun with it? Are the hours going to be digestible for our family life? There are so many variables that it does take a little bit of time, but, yes, I would work with him in a heartbeat,” she said.

Bell and Shepard, 45, began dating in 2007 and married in 2013. They now share two daughters: Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4. The duo have costarred in multiple projects including 2010’s When in Rome, 2012’s Hit and Run and 2017’s CHiPs.

“I know it’s not this way in every relationship, but anytime I get to work with my husband I’m impressed because it’s just more time I get to spend with him,” Bell continued. “People often ask why I like working with him. It’s because I chose him as my husband because I trust him more than I trust any other person on the planet so why on earth would I not want that in a scene partner or a director?”

As for what they do together when they’re not working, it’s simple: Relax and watch TV.

“When I get home, it’s the time that I reconnect with my husband,” she added. “You know, so he’s talked out because of his podcast, so sitting on the couch and just relaxing, watching TV together.”