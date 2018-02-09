Kristin Cavallari Is Getting Her Own Reality Show: Details! 

The rest is being written! Kristin Cavallari has landed her own reality TV show, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“They are filming a reality show and started last week. It focuses on her life in Nashville and the store that she’s opening,” the source tells Us about Cavallari’s new venture. “It’s focused on her and the people working at her store.”

Fans should not expect to see too much of the shoe designer’s family, which includes husband Jay Cutler and their three kids — 5-year-old son Camden, 3-year-old son Jaxon and 2-year-old daughter Saylor — on her new show.

“Jay will be in it rarely and her kids will not be in it,” the insider explains. “It will be on E! later this year.”

Cavallari, 31, rose to fame as a teenager on the MTV reality show Laguna Beach from 2004 to 2005. She later took over for frenemy Lauren Conrad on the Laguna spinoff, The Hills, during the show’s fifth season in 2009.

The Balancing in Heels author recently opened up about the possibility of returning to reality TV with former Hills costars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

“I’m open to it,” Cavallari told the pair on their podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again. “I think that obviously the three of us come from similar backgrounds in that The Hills was a unique experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, but to go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different. I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be on my kind of terms.”

“I would never put my kids on a reality show,” she added.

Montag and Pratt also asked Cavallari about the possibility of a Hills reunion show, and she seemed open to it: “I would love nothing more than a Hills reunion. It would be so much fun.”

