Hark! Who goes there? Oh, it's just Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner dressed up in prosthetics. No bigs! Calabasas, California's very own three musketeers got superintense makeovers in an attempt to be "normal" during the Sunday, June 5, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and that's just where the drama starts.

Scott Disick also opened up about his feelings for Kourtney Kardashian, Lamar Odom talked about his time in hospital and Kendall complained about the paps.

Oh, and in other news, Caitlyn Jenner presented Kim Kardashian with a wooden statue of her butt. Kim's reaction? "I think they need to shave off a little bit of that vagina there. It's, like, halfway in between."

Kendall Jenner vs. the Paps

Kendall has zero love for the paparazzi. The supermodel tried to enjoy a day out in Rome with her mom, Kris Jenner, when a random pap showed up and killed the vibe. "Even a single paparazzi can turn into 50 paparazzi and ruin an entire day," Kris explained. "Kendall's the one kid who's so sensitive toward it. It really brings her down, and I always feel so bad when she feels trapped."

Kendall definitely seemed bummed, saying, "That's really, really f–ked up and so annoying." Sigh, #TheStruggle. Oh, also, Karl Lagerfeld appeared in this episode because that's a casual thing that's happening now.

So This Is Why Scott Was a Yeezy No-Show

Wondering why Scott bailed on Kanye West's fashion show? Turns out, he didn't want to be a Kardashian third wheel. "I felt like I was overstepping my boundaries," Scott explained to Khloé and Kim. "I was like, 'You know what, dude? I don't wanna go to this show that's gonna be in every f–king publication, and I'm gonna be standing there like a f–king tagalong.'"

Khloé admitted that she missed hanging out with Scott and invited him to a family dinner to celebrate Robert Kardashian's birthday. Unfortunately, The Lord was a total bummer, thanks to his Kourtney-related feels, and ended up sulking the entire time."Kourtney and I are in kinda a weird state, and it doesn't make things easier when we sit next to each other because I don't really know how to act," he explained to the camera. "When you've been with somebody for 10 or 11 years, and then all of a sudden you're not, and you can't touch them a certain way, or talk to them a certain way, or look at them a certain way, it's a lot of things to get used to."

Khloé complained about Scott's downer behavior after dinner and told her sisters that she felt like punching Scott in the "f–king jugular." She also expressed annoyance with his attitude about Kourtney: "[It's] the same conversation, 'What can I do to get Kourt back?' I'm like, 'Scott, you're not trying at all.'"

Khloé ended up confronting (sorry, "konfronting") Scott about his behavior, once again telling him how much he means to the family in the hopes that it would cheer him up. "Sometimes it's difficult being around you and everybody because it reminds me of, like, old times," Scott explained. "One transition to another, it's kinda like culture shock."

The good news is that Scott ended up feeling better thanks to Khloé's pep talk and was touched when she shared photos of her time wandering around Hollywood dressed as an old lady. (More on that amazingness below.)

Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Hospitalization

Scott and Lamar opened up to each other during the family dinner, and it was very emotional. Lamar admitted that he was "scared half to death" when he was in the hospital, while Scott came clean about his own fears: "I couldn't handle it," he said of seeing Lamar. "I left. I was like, 'I can't see this man like this.' I felt like you were dying to talk and you couldn't."

Lamar told a tearful Scott that he felt "trapped" in his body, and "couldn't even say 'excuse me' or 'thank you.'" He also explained that he's no longer in touch with old friends (a.k.a. bad influences): "I mean, I can't really take the risk, you know what I'm saying?" the basketball star said. "I can't do it to that girl over there." Aww, Khloé!

Kris Worries About Her Old Knees