Trouble in paradise! Sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian butted heads like never before during their family “soul-searching” trip to Bali on the Sunday, April 21, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Tensions were high from the get-go when Khloé grew increasingly frustrated with Kourtney during the 18-hour flight to their Indonesian getaway. Khloé appeared to have her hands full as she wrangled her newborn, True, along with the rest of the antsy Kardashian children as Kourtney slept for 15 hours of the flight.

After waking up, Kourtney began complaining that her assistant packed the wrong kind of lip gloss and lip liner for the trip. On a jet to her self-described “soul-searching” vacation, Kourtney bizarrely ranted about the makeup bags saying, “I need to have a talk with my assistant when I get back.” When Khloé remarked that she packs her own bags, Kourtney snapped, “I don’t wanna do that stuff myself.”

In an ironic twist, Kourtney and Khloé’s fight escalated after arriving in Bali when Kourtney accused her sister of “complaining too much.” Khloé later vented to Kourtney about being frustrated that she wouldn’t be able to see Tristan Thompson during his day off because of their Victoria’s Secret Angels Halloween costume Instagram photo shoot with sister Kim Kardashian and was met with a lack of sympathy from her older sibling. Kourtney flatly responded, “You’re an adult woman with a child, you can say no.”

In a testimonial shot, Khloé slammed her big sister saying, “Her comments make me want to slap her in the f–king mouth.” Khloé then vented to mom Kris Jenner saying that Kourtney was always “on her phone. She’s not present. … She’s so f–king selfish.” Eventually, the sisters made up and agreed to be more conscious of each other’s feelings.

While Kim, Khloé and Scott Disick frolicked in Bali, Kendall and Kylie Jenner spent time with their grandmother, MJ, at Kylie’s Hidden Hills home. MJ, whose health has been a topic of concern for Kris this season, dined on Kylie’s Gucci plates and chatted with her youngest grandchildren about her secret half-sibling as well as Kylie’s recent 23 and Me experience.

The episode heavily featured scenes of Scott as a doting father, helping his children search for buried treasure around the beaches of Bali. The newly single Kourtney and Scott, who has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Sofia Richie since 2017, appeared to be getting along better than ever. The friendly exes posed for a heartwarming family photo that Khloé jokingly titled, “co-parenting magazine.” In a surprising preview clip of next week’s episode, Kourtney appeared emotional over her feelings for Scott, saying, “This is too much pressure for me. I don’t know what I want.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

