Busy bee! Kim Kardashian found herself in a whirlwind of stress as she juggled the final days of her surrogate’s pregnancy on top of a baby shower, a Vogue cover, a Paris Hilton music video cameo and the Met Ball, on the Sunday, October 13, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“This time is just so crazy hectic for me,” Kim vented about her packed schedule, adding, “It’s all really overwhelming. I wish I had more time.” The soon-to-be mother of four took time out to have a CBD-themed baby shower to celebrate the impending birth of her youngest child, Psalm West. The star-studded baby shower included appearances from Kim’s friends Sia, Winnie Harlow, Chrissy Teigen and Paris Hilton.

Paris, Kim’s former partner in crime, then asked Kim to appear in her music video for her single “Best Friend’s Ass,” a track inspired by her and Kim’s mid-2000s globetrotting, clubbing days. Feeling indebted to Paris, Kim agreed in spite of her hectic timetable and baby countdown, saying, “I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career.” After filming the cameo, Kim’s gushing continued, “I’m just grateful that she was the one who showed me the way like that.”

With her baby due in eight days via gestational surrogate, Kim then jetted off to New York for 36 hours to attend the 2019 Met Gala, where she wore a Thierry Mugler outfit consisting of a corset so tight that she pondered how she would ever pee in such a getup.

Kim, in a dead-serious tone said, “If it’s an emergency I think I pee my pants and have my sister wipe my leg up.” The event went off without a hitch in spite of a brief but tense fight with husband Kanye West, when he urged her to dress less sexy, implying he wasn’t into her uber-tight corset look.

While Kim struggled with her busy agenda — including news that her baby was at risk of being born in the breech position — Kourtney Kardashian found herself in the midst of a robbery. A member of Kourtney’s staff was revealed to be a thief after an iPad was stolen as well as cash from Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick’s respective wallets. With more than sticky fingers, the insubordinate nanny managed to also hack Kourtney’s texts and was somehow able to read them.

Khloé Kardashian, who was at Kourtney’s home at the time the thief was discovered, ran downstairs to try and “f–k her the f–k up.” Giddy from the drama, she joked, “This is better than Real Housewives.”

After filing a police report and changing all of her iCloud passwords, Khloé, Kourtney and momager Kris Jenner saged Kourtney’s entire house. Kourtney reflected on the nanny-turned-robber saying, “I’m proud of us that we caught it two weeks in instead of two years in,” she added, “All we have to do right now is let the police do their thing.” Clearly learning a valuable lesson, Kourtney concluded by saying, “Moving forward, I’m definitely going to be much more aware with anyone coming into my house.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

