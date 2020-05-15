Even Kyle MacLachlan didn’t always understand Trey MacDougal. The actor admitted that he was unhappy when when his Sex and the City character gave Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) a “cardboard baby” amid their fertility struggles.

“I was angry at the character actually. What’s this cardboard baby?” MacLachlan, 61, told The New York Post’s Page Six. “I asked the writers and they said, ‘Oh, it’s funny,’ so I went, ‘OK, I’m not sure I think so but OK.’”

Fans may recall Trey giving Charlotte a cardboard cutout of a baby during season 4 as they struggled to have a real child of their own. While Trey thought the gift would help Charlotte relax, MacLachlan knew it wasn’t a smart idea.

“[Viewers] had every right to be angry with me if that’s the case,” he said. “I was angry with me!”

The Desperate Housewives alum added that Trey wasn’t the most sensible character on the HBO series.

“There was definitely a side to Trey that was a little oblivious to certain things,” he admitted.

Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, starred Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon. MacLachlan appeared on seasons 3 and 4.

Following her split from Trey, Charlotte married her divorce lawyer Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler). Davis, 55, meanwhile, made headlines in December 2018 after she acknowledged a fan theory that Charlotte and Big (Chris Noth) were the “lost couple of SATC.”

“I personally think Big would have broken Charlotte,” Davis commented on an Instagram account at the time. “Though probably some fun would have been had before the inevitable downfall.”

Noth’s character ultimately ended up marrying Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. After plans for a third film stalled in November 2018, SATC writer Michael Patrick King admitted he planned to kill Big if the story continued.

“It [called] for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film,” Miller said on an episode of his “Origins” podcast. “Making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”