Kyle Richards is braced for the very real possibility that Lisa Vanderpump will exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season 9.

“I always wanted to do the show with Lisa,” Richards, 50, told E! News. “You know, we have fun together. But I think if she doesn’t want to do it … then the show must go on, so to speak.”

Furthermore, the reality star speculated that RHOBH could survive without Vanderpump, 58. “We’ve been doing it, and people are loving it. The ratings are really high,” she said. “I would love to always do the show with Lisa, but if she’s not going to be there, what can we do? We gotta move on.”

Richards — who had a massive argument with the restaurateur and her husband, Ken Todd, this season — is also optimistic that LVP will show up for the reunion. “I think she will,” she said. “None of us like the reunion. No matter what, none of us like going. It’s torture. It’s like getting ready to go into the boxing ring the next day. It’s just an emotional torture all day. But I think she will.”

Vanderpump herself addressed the prospect of leaving the show during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after show on April 24. “It depends,” she said. “I can’t say.”

The SUR owner, who clashed with other RHOBH stars over the PuppyGate drama this season, said she’s no stranger “to being the recipient of everybody ganging up on you,” since she also feuded with her fellow Housewives on the Bravo hit’s previous seasons.

“But this season feels different,” she added. “I think that was because I was emotionally in a very different place than I have been for the last eight years.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

