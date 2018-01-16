Kylie Jenner is still in hiding on Keeping Up With the Kardashians … so much so that she didn’t even show up for Khloé Kardashian’s big pregnancy announcement!

During the special Monday night episode on January 16, Khloé, 33, told both her family and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s family that they were expecting. However, little sister Kylie was not there, so everyone gathered around to FaceTime her.

“Well you missed the barbecue and I really wanted to tell you something,” Khloé said to Kylie, while Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner gathered around. The youngest of the family immediately asked, “Are you pregnant?”

“I’m pregnant!” Khloé told Kylie who was smiling ear-to-ear. “Stop! Are you kidding because I’m going to cry?!” Kylie answered, wiping tears from her eyes. “I’m so happy for you and Tristan!” (They also called Kendall Jenner to share the news!)

Kylie, 20, is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but has yet to make the announcement. She has been absent from recent episodes of KUWTK and isn’t ready to share her news just yet.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the source recently told Us, adding that she is in good health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

Us revealed in October that Khloé and Tristan are expecting a baby boy while Kylie and Travis are expecting a girl. Kim also welcomed her third baby, a daughter, via surrogate on Monday, January 15.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

