Taylor Swift‘s dad rocked plenty of Chiefs gear leading up to the Super Bowl, but Kylie Kelce seemingly helped him remember his Philadelphia roots at the big game.

In a previously unseen photo from Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor, 34, posed with Keleigh Teller, Lana Del Rey and more friends while celebrating after Travis Kelce‘s team defeated the San Francisco 49ers. The pop star and her father, Scott Swift, wore the official NFL championship hats, but fans also noticed Scott sporting another team’s merch.

Along with his Chiefs sweatshirt, Scott wore a Philadelphia Eagles lanyard around his neck. Some social media users were convinced that Kylie, 31, and her husband, Jason Kelce, were the ones who provided the accessory. (Jason, 36, has played center for the Eagles since 2011.)

“Scott decked out in chiefs gear at the super bowl wearing an eagles lanyard 🤭🤭🤭🤭,” read text written over a zoomed-in pic of Scott in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, February 21, with the caption, “fly scott fly 🤣 🦅.”

Kylie seemingly confirmed fans’ suspicions in the comments section. “Have you ever since the grinch smile gif?” she wrote, hinting she had a hand in giving Scott the Eagles item.

Before her romance with Travis, 34, Taylor referred to herself as a proud Eagles fan as recently as May 2023. During an Eras Tour concert in Philadelphia, Taylor settled the debate surrounding the “Gold Rush” lyric referencing an Eagles T-shirt.

“I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on,” she said on stage at the Eagles’ home stadium. “I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team.” (“Gold Rush” appears on the Evermore album.)

Taylor and Travis began dating later that summer, and she was first spotted cheering for the Chiefs in September 2023. Two months later, Scott was seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard at The Eras Tour in Argentina. (Travis flew to South America to support his girlfriend during his team’s NFL bye week.)

While Travis was proud to get Scott on “the good side,” Jason was less than pleased. “What are we doing?” he joked during a November 2023 episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, addressing Scott’s change in team loyalty. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Kylie, meanwhile, has remained committed to her status as an Eagles fan. While attending Travis’ playoff games (and even at the Super Bowl), Kylie noticeably didn’t wear any Chiefs gear, instead opting for “New Heights” merch or University of Cincinnati apparel. (Both Kelce siblings played football at the college before going pro.)

“I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie explained in the 2023 Kelce documentary. “Like, I’ve thought about that a number of times where I just couldn’t do it. It sounds terrible.”