Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert is expanding her holiday movie repertoire with her upcoming Netflix film.

Chabert, 41, is slated to star in the Christmas rom-com Hot Frosty, which joins the streaming service’s 2024 holiday slate alongside Lindsay Lohan’s Our Little Secret and Christina Milian’s Meet Me Next Christmas. The movie will follow Chabert as Cathy, a widow who brings a snowman to life two years after losing her husband.

“Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Cathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays … and before he melts,” the official logline reads.

In addition to Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Chrishell Stause, Joe Lo Truglio, Craig Robinson, Katy Mixon and Lauren Holly also star. Jerry Ciccoritti will direct with a script penned by Russell Hainline.

“So excited to share the news!,” Chabert captioned the announcement via Instagram on Monday, May 13. “Working alongside this incredible cast, director, and producers has been a joyful experience. ☃️🎄.”

Chabert’s costar Strause, 42, quickly took to the comments section to gush over getting to film with the actress. “You are the sweetest-Hope to work again together in the future 🥰.” she wrote, to which Chabert, replied, “It was so lovely to meet you and work together! 💜.”

Chabert’s jump to Netflix doesn’t mean she’s abandoning her Hallmark home, where she has already starred in more than 25 films. This year, she’ll appear in The Christmas Quest alongside Kristoffer Polaha for the network’s holiday rollout and in the unscripted series Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, in which she and her team plan a surprise party to give back to folks who make an impact on their communities.

Chabert will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which is set to air 10 episodes on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, in late 2024.

“These movies mean so much to me. I really am genuine when I say that,” Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 of her longtime partnership with Hallmark “They’re not just jobs, and I feel a responsibility to the audience to make the absolute best movie I can.”

The actress noted that she tries to “raise the bar” on each project to keep fans coming back for more, adding, “[When] someone lets you into their living room for two hours, it’s kind of an honor. I want to leave people with a good feeling.”

While Chabert has been known for her more wholesome roles in recent years, she has starred in various edgier comedies, including 2004’s Mean Girls as Gretchen Weiner. She recently reunited with her Mean Girls costars Lohan, 37, and Amanda Seyfried last year for a nostalgia-inspired Walmart ad. The trio reprised their characters for the store’s Black Friday deals.

“It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay,” Chabert said in a statement at the time. “It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”