Entertainment

Lady Gaga Teases Album Set for 2025 Release: It Brings Out 'Another Side to My Artistry'

By
Lady Gaga Finally Teases New Album and Its Alleged Release Date
Lady Gaga released her last studio solo album in 2020, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the next one.

The 13-time Grammy winner, 38, teased the upcoming project, which she calls LG7, in a profile with Vogue, published Friday, September 6. In it, she reveals that the album will come out in February, but its first single will drop in October.

“There’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure,” Gaga told the outlet. “And when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I’m here at this studio, I’m relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what’s remarkable is … that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back.”

She added that the album will give even the most ardent Gaga fans a more intimate look at who she is.

“I’m really excited for you — and my fans — to get to know me more for the texture of my heart,” she added.

Lady Gaga Finally Teases New Album and Its Alleged Release Date
Gaga also teased a “surprise project” she has been working on but is keeping the details under wraps.

Gaga has reached superstardom, but she hasn’t focused solely on her own music. She’s kept a close eye on those around her in the industry, rattling off artists like Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish as those she’s been listening to.

“I mean, I really love them. I go on the internet and, like, cry. And I love Taylor Swift, too. And Kesha. I watch it all, and I’m like: ‘Yup. Go! Just Go,’” she said. “I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them. And I want them all to feel really happy.”

She also touched on how her life has changed since she became engaged to CEO Michael Polansky (the profile is sure to mention a “Wilma Flintstone–size” diamond on Gaga’s hand).

“The missing piece in my life was having real love,” she said.

Gaga added that Polansky, 46, is the one who convinced her to record her upcoming album.

“He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music,’” she said.

“Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean into the joy of it,” Polansky chimed in. “On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”

