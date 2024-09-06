Lady Gaga released her last studio solo album in 2020, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the next one.
The 13-time Grammy winner, 38, teased the upcoming project, which she calls LG7, in a profile with Vogue, published Friday, September 6. In it, she reveals that the album will come out in February, but its first single will drop in October.
“There’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure,” Gaga told the outlet. “And when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I’m here at this studio, I’m relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what’s remarkable is … that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back.”
She added that the album will give even the most ardent Gaga fans a more intimate look at who she is.
“I’m really excited for you — and my fans — to get to know me more for the texture of my heart,” she added.
Gaga also teased a “surprise project” she has been working on but is keeping the details under wraps.
Gaga has reached superstardom, but she hasn’t focused solely on her own music. She’s kept a close eye on those around her in the industry, rattling off artists like Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish as those she’s been listening to.
“I mean, I really love them. I go on the internet and, like, cry. And I love Taylor Swift, too. And Kesha. I watch it all, and I’m like: ‘Yup. Go! Just Go,’” she said. “I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them. And I want them all to feel really happy.”
She also touched on how her life has changed since she became engaged to CEO Michael Polansky (the profile is sure to mention a “Wilma Flintstone–size” diamond on Gaga’s hand).
“The missing piece in my life was having real love,” she said.
Deal of the DayScore This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
Gaga added that Polansky, 46, is the one who convinced her to record her upcoming album.
“He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music,’” she said.
“Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean into the joy of it,” Polansky chimed in. “On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”