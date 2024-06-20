Lady Gaga is not ready to release her seventh studio album just yet.

After a fan shouted, “LG7!” during Gaga’s Las Vegas show on Wednesday, June 19, Gaga, 38, replied, “Not tonight!” per fan footage shared via X.

Gaga has been teasing her upcoming album for a while, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the studio in January. “If anyone asks I’m at church,” Gaga captioned the Instagram upload at the time.

In honor of her 38th birthday in March, Gaga took to social media to gush over her new music.

Related: Lady Gaga Through the Years: From Avant-Garde Pop Star to Oscar Winner Since hitting the scene, Lady Gaga has become one of the most famous faces in pop music history. The New York City native released her debut single, “Just Dance,” in April 2008. As she continued to drop one chart-topping hit after another, from “Bad Romance” to “Born This Way” to “Million Reasons,” she quickly became […]

“Today has been so special,” she wrote via Instagram. “I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC — I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember our movie Joker 2: Folie à Deux is coming out soon 😍.”

While thanking her fans, Gaga added, “I’ve been writing ❤️pop songs since I was a little girl I can’t believe I still get to do what I love. This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people lives im so honored I get to be a part of that in this life 🖤.”

Months later, she shed some insight into the album during a Q&A at the Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere in Los Angeles.

“I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before,” Gaga said per fan footage. “I love to break genre, and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.”

Related: See Lady Gaga’s Wildest Fashion and Beauty Looks of All Time: Photos Meat dresses! 3-D gowns! Sequins! Lady Gaga knows how to turn heads in show-stopping looks. Whether the “Shallow” singer — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — is rocking a bright hair color or an out-there ensemble, fans can count on her to deliver drama with her bold take on style. The A Star Is […]

At the end of the Gaga Chromatica Ball film, the singer teased her upcoming album. In the clip, one of her new songs played over the words, “LG7. Gaga returns.” No other details were released.

Fans have been waiting four years for Gaga to release another studio album. Her last album, Chromatica, dropped in 2020. (She has also released 2008’s The Fame, 2009’s The Fame Monster, 2011’s Born This Way, 2013’s Artpop and 2016’s Joanne.)

Since the release of Chromatica, Gaga has been pursuing other projects, including the Joker sequel titled Joker: Folie à Deux. In the film, which is set to release in October, Gaga plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s titular character.