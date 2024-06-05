Taylor Swift is not here for the Internet commenting on Lady Gaga’s body and circulating pregnancy rumors.

“Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body?” Swift, 34, wrote via TikTok comment on Tuesday, June 4. “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman.”

Rumors swirled earlier in the day that Gaga, 38, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Michael Polansky. The “Bad Romance” singer shut down the speculation by using Swift’s lyrics.

“Not pregnant. Just down bad cryin’ at the gym,” Gaga wrote, quoting Swift’s “Down Bad” from April’s The Tortured Poets Department. “Register to vote or check if you’re registered EASILY at www.headcount.org.”

Gaga’s social media followers continued to ask further questions about the singer’s clapback. Gaga replied with further reminders about registering to vote in the June primaries and November general election.

Swift, meanwhile, has not further addressed the online commentary, but she’s been open about her own body issues.

“It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day. It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it, [but in the past, I’ve seen] a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big or … someone said that I looked pregnant,” Swift said in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “That’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.”

Swift’s eating disorder even affected her stamina when she went on her 1989 world tour in 2015.

“I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it,” she noted in the doc. “Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel [enervated].”

Swift learned to adjust her mindset when she went on her Reputation concert tour in 2018. Five years later, she mounted her next round of shows in The Eras Tour. Before Eras kicked off in March 2023, Swift overhauled her workout regimen to keep up with the stamina of doing a three-hour concert.

“We approached her training for the Eras Tour with the mindset like a professional athlete,” her personal trainer, Kirk Myers, told Vogue in April. “There was an ‘off-season’ when she wasn’t touring and ‘in-season’ when she was. When she’s not touring, we’re in the gym up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day.”

Swift previously told TIME in her December 2023 Person of the Year profile that she would run on a treadmill “every day” while belting the entire setlist.

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Alliance for Eating Disorders website or call their hotline at +1 (866) 662-1235. Text “ALLIANCE” to 741741 for free, 24/7 support.