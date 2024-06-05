There is no little monster on the way for Lady Gaga.

Gaga, 38, took to social media on Tuesday, June 4, to shut down pregnancy speculation. “Not pregnant,” the “Bad Romance” singer wrote over a TikTok video before quoting fellow pop star Taylor Swift. “Just down bad cryin’ at the gym.”

In the clip, Gaga showed off her winged eyeliner and flawless complexion as she mouthed a sound bite to the camera that said, “I don’t have to find the aesthetic, I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now going into Pinterest just typing in all these adjectives to describe me.”

Gaga also used the opportunity to implore her fans to vote. “Register to vote or check if you’re registered EASILY at www.headcount.org,” she captioned the post.

Related: Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky: A Timeline of Their Romance Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky first fueled romance rumors in December 2019 and have continued to celebrate their love for one another since. Two months after the pair were seen spending New Year’s Eve 2020 together in Las Vegas, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Polansky attended Gaga’s Super Bowl performance. Gaga (whose real name is […]

Pregnancy rumors first swirled after Gaga was photographed at her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding in Maine on Saturday, June 1, which she attended with boyfriend Michael Polansky.

TikTok fans were quick to cheer on Gaga’s classy response to the rumors, with one user commenting, “Honestly, absolutely legendary video like the true icon lady gaga is,” while another wrote, “People are so mean … You’re so beautiful inside and out!!!”

Gaga’s TikTok post comes just a few months after rumors swirled that she and Polansky had reached a different relationship milestone. Gaga sparked engagement speculation after being snapped walking through West Hollywood on April 7 with a large diamond ring on her ring finger.

She has been dating Polansky, 46, for more than four years, after the pair was first linked in December, 2019.

Gaga and Polansky quarantined together during 2020’s COVID-19 lockdown, with Gaga posting a selfie of the couple in March, 2020.

Their romance was further confirmed when Polansky, an entrepreneur and the executive director of the Parker Foundation, held Gaga’s hand at the rehearsal for President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, 2021. Gaga performed the national anthem at the event.

Two months later, Polansky sent Gaga a giant floral boutique when she was away in Rome filming House of Gucci.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” Gaga captioned a March 2021 Instagram photo of herself holding the flowers. “I love you honey. I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

Most recently, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair were going strong after working through “some issues” in their relationship in early 2023. Rumors of a split had been sparked at the time after fans noticed they had not been seen in public together since March, 2022.

“They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socializing as a couple,” the source told Us.