Lady Gaga has fans thinking she could be walking down the aisle soon.

The “Bad Romance” singer, 38, sparked engagement speculation when she was photographed walking through West Hollywood on Sunday, April 7, with a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Gaga donned a long black trench coat with matching pumps and sunglasses during the outing. She wore her platinum locks pulled back in a bun and flashed a smile as she strolled with the ring poking out the end of her coat sleeve.

Gaga is currently dating Michael Polansky, to whom she was first linked in December 2019. The pair quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving,” Gaga captioned a March 2020 selfie of the pair.

Polansky has shown his support for Gaga during several big moments in her life. In January 2021, the twosome were seen walking hand-in-hand at the rehearsal for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, at which Gaga performed the national anthem. Two months later, Polansky sent Gaga a giant floral bouquet when she was away in Rome filming House of Gucci.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” Gaga captioned a March 2021 Instagram photo of herself embracing the basket of flowers. “I love you honey. 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

The musician echoed the sentiment during a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, telling the outlet, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

While Gaga’s new bling seemingly suggests that she and Polansky have taken their relationship to the next level, the couple previously sparked split speculation. The rumors began to swirl in early 2023 when fans noticed that the couple had not been seen in public together since March 2022.

However, Gaga and Polansky proved the theories wrong when they were spotted on several date nights in October 2023. One month later, a source exclusively told Us that the duo were going strong after working through “some issues” in their relationship.

“They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socializing as a couple,” the insider added.

Prior to her relationship with Polansky, Gaga was engaged to Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 and to Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019. She briefly addressed her split from Carino, 55, during a June 2019 performance of her Jazz and Piano show in Las Vegas.

“Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time,” she said before performing “Someone to Watch Over Me.”