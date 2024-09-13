Lady Gaga has hit back after a TikTok post showing a mean-spirited Facebook group set up by her former college classmates went viral.

The now-deleted Facebook group was set up years ago as Lady Gaga attempted to follow her pop stardom dreams while attending New York University under her real name, Stefani Germanotta.

Commenting on the TikTok post that showed screenshots of the group, which was called “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous,” Gaga had a classy response.

“Some people I went to college [with] made this way back when,” the singer, 38, wrote on Wednesday, September 11. “This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down – gotta keep going.”

Related: Lady Gaga’s Dating History: Taylor Kinney, Christian Carino and More Mother Monster is still looking for her perfect match. Lady Gaga has been in several serious relationships since she rose to fame, but the pop star hasn’t quite found The One just yet. In her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, the A Star Is Born actress made a heartbreaking confession that her personal […]

The TikTok post showed that the “Bad Romance” singer had the last laugh as it also featured a photo of Gaga at the 2019 Oscars and detailed all her impressive career achievements.

Gaga briefly attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts before dropping out in 2005 to kick start her acting and music career.

The 13-time Grammy winner recently teased she’ll release new music soon, opening up in an interview with Vogue published on Friday, September 6.

She told the outlet there will be a new album coming out in February, 2025 while a new single will drop in October.

Opening up about the new project, which she calls “LG7”, Gaga said it shows an intimate side of herself.

“There’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure,” Gaga told the outlet. “And when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I’m here at this studio, I’m relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what’s remarkable is … that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back.”

As well as finding success careerwise, Gaga’s personal life is also going well.

The singer confirmed in July that she is engaged to CEO Michael Polansky, after he popped the question in April following a day of rock climbing.

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress told Vogue of her relationship: “I’m just, like, so happy.”

“The missing piece in my life was having real love,” Gaga also shared with the outlet.

Related: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's Relationship Timeline Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have celebrated their love for one another since going public in 2019. Two months after the pair were seen spending New Year’s Eve 2020 together in Las Vegas, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Polansky attended Gaga’s Super Bowl performance. Gaga (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) and Polansky celebrated their […]

Gaga and Polanksy were first spotted getting cozy at a party in 2019 but have kept relatively tight-lipped about their romance over the years.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November, 2021, she made a rare comment as she gushed, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

The actress also told InStyle in May, 2020 that she hopes to start a family one day.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she said. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”