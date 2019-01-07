Lady Gaga may have scored her second Golden Globe Award on Sunday, January 6, but she still enjoys the simple things in life.

The pop star’s fiancé, Christian Carino, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her laying topless in bed while clutching her trophy with a bowl of Fruity Pebbles resting on her chest. “What a rager,” he captioned the adorable snap, adding a red heart emoji.

And Gaga, 32, didn’t just snack on Fruity Pebbles after the Globes — she had them the night before too! She posted a photo on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 5, of a burger and fries next to a bowl of the colorful cereal, writing, “#GoldenGlobes tomorrow gotta fuel up!!!”

While walking the red carpet on Sunday night, the six-time Grammy winner revealed that she also chowed down on some Vietnamese food. “I really had to pack it before a long evening,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight. “You know what, women? Eat. Eat what you want. Do what you want, be who you are, do not starve yourself, live your life.”

Gaga took home the best song award for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, which she sang with costar Bradley Cooper and cowrote with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. She previously won a Golden Globe in 2016 for best actress in a miniseries for American Horror Story: Hotel.

Carino, 49, was Gaga’s biggest supporter throughout Sunday’s ceremony. They arrived hand in hand at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and the talent agent later helped carry the massive train of his fiancée’s blue Valentino dress.

“Christian Carino had all of her huge gown’s train bunched up in his arms,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly, “and he was laughing with a guy behind him.”

Us exclusively revealed in November 2017 that Gaga and Carino were secretly engaged after several months of dating. She finally confirmed the news in October 2018.

