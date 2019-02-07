Lala Kent, is that you? The Vanderpump Rules star channeled a very different look while filming her new movie, Axis Sally, with Kate Bosworth and Al Pacino.

The 28-year-old Bravo star shared a selfie from the set on Wednesday, February 6. “I’ve come to slay the day,” she captioned the snap in 1940s garb.

Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, who is a producer on the film according to IMDb, also posted a picture from the set.

“@lalakent proud of you and this role that your crushing from the 1940s they all going to be blown away!!” Emmett, 47, wrote alongside the pic of Kent in a conservative brown suit and ‘40s-inspired hair.

Bosworth, 36, added that Kent looked “stunning” in her wardrobe in a photo shared on the Blue Crush star’s Instagram Story on Wednesday. Bosworth’s husband, Michael Polish, is directing the film about Nazi propaganda during World War II.

“This is my 5th movie with the great #alpacino and my second with @michaelpolish, making a movie is never easy but I always say the journey is worth it,” Emmett wrote on Instagram, adding “#puertorico @georgefurla @lydiahull @alexeckrt @lalakent.”

Kent, who previously starred in the horror movie The Row, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her acting career in November 2018.

“I’m really focused on my acting, I have the Row 2 coming up, we start filming in January. I have Give Them Lala Beauty that’s ready to expand, I just have a lot of irons in the fire right now,” she said at the time, noting she was putting music on the back burner for the moment. “I don’t really know if music is gonna fit right now. But I mean, again, I never shut anything down. So if I feel like making music, definitely.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

