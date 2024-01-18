Lana Del Rey is teasing new music — and she has a lot of questions for someone named “Henry.”

Del Rey, 38, shared a snippet of an unreleased song via Instagram on Wednesday, January 17, one day after being revealed as one of the 2024 Coachella headliners. The audio, shared via Del Rey’s Honeymoon IG page, was paired with a Polaroid photo of her wiping her eye.

“I mean, Henry, come on,” she croons in a folksy manner. “Do you think I’d really choose it? / All this off and on, Henry come on.”

The song continues, “I mean, baby come on / Do you think I’d really lose it on ya? / If you did nothing wrong, Henry, come on,” before Del Rey launches into the chorus, “Last call, hey ya, hang his hat up on a wall.”

The clip came to an end mid-chorus, leaving fans wanting more. “Henry, can you please tell Lana to release the full song,” one listener teased in the comments section.

Many fans were drawn to the country vibe of the song, speculating that Del Rey is moving in a new musical direction after spending some time in Alabama, where she went viral for waitressing at a local Waffle House.

Del Rey (real name Elizabeth Grant) is no stranger to using Southern and folk-based sounds in her music. Her 2021 album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, saw her embrace the Americana aesthetic after the soft-rock featured on her prior album, Norman F—king Rockwell!

This year’s Coachella lineup was officially released on Tuesday, January 16. Del Rey will headline the Friday shows on April 12 and 19. Tyler, The Creator will headline on Saturday night (April 13 and 20), and Doja Cat will close out the weekends on April 14 and 21.

Among the other bands set to perform in Indio, California, are K-pop darlings ATEEZ, and ‘90s/00s icons like Sublime, Blur, Deftones, Oribtal, The Aquabats and Taking Back Sunday. The festival also teased a No Doubt reunion.

Before Coachella goes down, Del Rey will head into the 2024 Grammy Awards next month with five nominations. Her 2023 album, Do You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is up for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Album. Her song “A&W” is nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance and Song of the Year. “Candy Necklace,” her collaboration with Jon Batiste, is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Del Rey is, as of this moment, not scheduled to perform at the February 4 ceremony. So far, only Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo have been confirmed to play at the event, but more performers will likely be announced in the days leading up to the ceremony.