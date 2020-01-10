Larry David Trolls Al Roker on ‘Today’: ‘Your Glasses Are Ridiculous’

Larry David told veteran Today meteorologist Al Roker to curb his enthusiasm as he visited the set of the NBC morning show on Friday, January 10.

“This is a hard job you have,” the comedian, 72, joked. “Oh, it’s gonna be sunny here, it’s very cold, very cold over here. I mean c’mon! You go into all this detail, all you’ve got to do is say, ‘It’s cold, it’s warm, it’s raining, it’s snowing.’ That’s it! We don’t need 10 minutes up here.”

Roker, 65, got his digs in too, teasing David about the way he pronounced the word “surfeit,” to which David replied, “All right, don’t rub it in, OK? … You know what? That’s so mean!”

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, who stopped by NBC’s Studio 1A to plug the 10th season of the HBO comedy, then ribbed Roker about his red glasses. “You’re so mean, and your glasses are ridiculous, OK?” he quipped. “How do you buy a pair of glasses [like that]? Who do you think you are? What are you doing? I don’t know how your producer lets you get on TV with those things.”

David had kinder words for Today coanchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who play themselves in the upcoming season of Curb. “You know what, I was very impressed,” David said about their acting chops. “Very natural.”

Coincidentally, another Today guest on Friday was Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, a politician David often portrays on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian said it will be “terrible” for him if Sanders is successful in his presidential bid. “I have to fly in to do him every week. It wouldn’t be pleasant, I must tell you.”

Sanders replied, “I’m giving you a good job for four years, and you’re complaining!”

David then mimicked the same sentence in his best Bernie Sanders voice. “See, I’m trying to learn to imitate him.”

The two Brooklyn natives are actually distant cousins, as David found out in a 2017 episode of PBS’ Finding Your Roots. “We go back to the old country,” David joked to Guthrie, 48, and Kotb, 55, on Friday. “I feel a familial connection with him. I do.”

Today airs on NBC weekdays at 7 a.m. ET.