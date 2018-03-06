Way back when. Before setting off on the reality TV journey for love, Lauren Burnham briefly met her soon-to-be suitor, Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Lauren met Arie a long time ago for like 10 minutes at a race in Dallas and they took a photo together,” the insider tells Us of their pre-show encounter. “She showed him the picture the first night at the mansion and he was like, ‘Oh my gosh I remember you!’”

The source added: “Lauren and her friends went to the races because her friend was watching another guy. They went into the pits and took some photos with Arie and [joked] around with him. They laughed and talked for a few minutes.”

Though Lauren B. made it to the finish line as one of the final two women vying for Arie’s heart, he ultimately chose to get down on one knee and propose to Becca Kufrin.

But not so fast. On the Monday, March 5, season 22 finale of the reality show, Arie announced his change of heart, admitting he wanted to give it a second shot with Lauren. The race car driver took the opportunity — in front of millions of viewers — to call off his engagement to Becca, leaving her shocked. The breakup unraveled in a fully-unedited clip, something that was a first in the franchise’s history.

“I go to bed and I think about Lauren, I wake up and think about Lauren,” Arie said during the episode.

Meanwhile, another source tells Us that Lauren did not, and will not, watch the finale episode, adding that she’s been hanging out in Washington. She is set to attend the live After the Final Rose show and sit down with Arie, but it hasn’t been revealed if she’ll address Becca.

After the Final Rose airs on ABC on Tuesday, March 6, at 8 pm. ET.

