A trip down memory lane! Laurie Metcalf opened up about her short-lived onscreen romance with George Clooney during her Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance on Thursday, May 24.

After a viewer called in to ask the 62-year-old actress about the best and worst parts of having the 57-year-old heartthrob as a lover during the original run of Roseanne in 1988, Metcalf responded, “Oh wow,” before she dished on all things Clooney.

“And the worst, the worst was when for some reason he didn’t come back after season 1,” Metcalf revealed. “I don’t know [what happened to him],” she joked. “Whatever happened to George?”

As for the best part of working with the Oscar winner? “Well, the best was all the scenes we got to do together that were alluding to us having a romantic relationship,” she dished. “That was the best, that was fun.”

Though Clooney didn’t return for the 2018 reboot of the sitcom, Metcalf opened up to Us Weekly in March about revisiting her role of Jackie Harris, for which she won a Golden Globe and Emmy in 1993.

“I think the writers have done a really good job of balancing everybody’s viewpoints,” she told Us of how the reprisal mirrors the original by tackling real-life situations.

“The Roseanne and Jackie relationship is always going to be a bit contentious because they’re sisters. In the pilot episode, there’s been a real rift between them, and yet they manage to make it through that because it’s family and you have to,” she continued. “Throughout the episodes, sometimes they’re team players and sometimes they’re not. Usually, they’re team players when they gang up against Mom (Estelle Parsons). That’s when they’re super strong together!”

