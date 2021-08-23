Just kiss already! That’s what Law & Order fans have been yelling at Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson for years, and their latest set photo only leaves the shippers wanting more.

Christopher Meloni, who plays Stabler on Law & Order: Organized Crime, shared a selfie via Twitter showing him nose-to-nose with Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The two look like they’re about to kiss in the Saturday, August 21 photo.

“Can y’all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing?” one Twitter user asked on Friday, August 20. “It would be the end of us and the end of the internet.”

Apparently, Meloni, 60, was hoping to break the web. “#rehearsing what @Mariska?” the Organized Crime star captioned the snap.

“Are you blushing? It’s getting hot in here,” SVU’s leading lady, 57, responded with a fire emoji.

Meloni and Hargitay costarred on SVU for more than a decade, but their characters never even kissed. Stabler left without a word when Meloni exited the show in Season 12, which aired in 2011. Benson reconnected with Stabler earlier this year when Organized Crime launched, and it was revealed that their characters had never spoken after Stabler’s sudden exit.

It isn’t clear if the almost-kiss was a hint at what’s to come or just the two actors having fun. On Wednesday, August 18, the TV detectives shared a silly video of Meloni pulling Hargitay on an office chair while on set.

“Hop on board #OC #SVU #marshachoochoo,” Meloni captioned the clip via Instagram.

Though it isn’t clear if they’ll have romantic scenes, Law & Order fans can definitely expect Stabler and Benson to share the small screen. They’re expected to crossover throughout their upcoming seasons. In May, Meloni told Entertainment Tonight that the two have a lot of “issues” to work through after spending a decade apart, but he also hinted that fans will get to see the characters hash out their problems in future episodes.

“I think it’s going to require a lot of work, a lot of healing,” the actor explained. “It’s a complicated situation, which I think is going to make both series better.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 23 premieres on NBC Thursday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET.