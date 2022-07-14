Leah Remini Slams Criticism Over 'So You Think You Can Dance' Judging Gig

Don’t come for her. Leah Remini clapped back at critics who think she’s not qualified to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

“Dance is my life!” the King of Queens alum, 52, wrote via TikTok on Wednesday, July 13. “I have a dance studio in my home. I take it seriously.”

The Emmy winner dedicated her video to “the one person that is asking why” she’s judging a dance competition alongside pros JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “Like, why not?” she asked in the post. “So, for the one guy who’s like, ‘Why is Leah Remini judging a dance show?’ Because I am.”

The Troublemaker author went on to note that she loves dancing and has been doing it for a while. “I’ve been taking ballroom, cha-cha, rumba, jive — like, I do it all,” she explained. “And salsa. But who can judge a dance show? I’m having a great time.”

The New York City native, who joined the SYTYCD judging panel in June, also pointed out that she’s not there to evaluate contestants from a professional dance standpoint. “I’m there as somebody who just enjoys dancing,” she said in the video. “I’m an actress, I’m a performer, so it’s about performing. That’s what I’m judging. So, that’s the answer to that question. I’m having the best time. Just let me enjoy it.”

The “Scientology: Fair Game” podcast cohost replaced Matthew Morrison on the Fox series after the Glee alum, 43, was fired in May for allegedly sending “inappropriate” texts to a contestant.

“The messages contained sexual innuendos and were flirty to the extent he was overstepping boundaries,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “He didn’t have sex with the contestant, but she complained to producers about him because the messages made her feel uncomfortable and awkward and then they took it to HR.”

Days later, the Broadway actor opened up about the allegations that led to his firing in a video shared via Instagram, denying any unprofessional behavior.

“It’s really unfortunate to have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously,” he said in June. “I have nothing to hide, so in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show: ‘Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.’ The end.”

So You Think You Can Dance airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

