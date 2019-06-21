Even Betty gets it! Lili Reinhart copped to the fact that her show Riverdale frequently operates somewhere within the realm of bizarre yet highly entertaining.

“I showed my costar a small piece of riverdale’s season 3 finale,” the actress, 22, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 20. “His response was ‘I can’t even imagine what’s happening in this show. I thought it took place in the real world.’ LOL.”

Reinhart plays Betty Cooper in the CW hit, which debuted in January 2017. KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) and the Hustlers star’s real-life and onscreen boyfriend, Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), round out the cast.

The season 3 finale, which aired in May, was particularly twisted. The hour found Betty and her friends being hunted, and though they survived and vowed to live out a normal senior year, Jughead appeared to be dead in a flash-forward that sent fans into a frenzy.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa promised Us Weekly after the finale that season 4 will be more grounded. “I say this every year, but we’re going to really, really play the high school franchise. This year we really, really are — 100 percent,” he teased. “We’re really locating things at the school. Archie’s going to be on the football team, Cheryl’s going to be cheerleading, Betty’s going to be at the Blue and Gold. We’re really reinvesting a lot in those franchises.”

The executive producer also noted that the drama would not completely disappear. “I think of all the murders and stuff that’s happened in our town, blessedly our core four have been spared the worst of it,” he told Us. “It also felt like in this last go-around, again we would put them at the very center of the mystery.”

Season 4 of Riverdale premieres on The CW Wednesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

