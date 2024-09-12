Lindsay Arnold isn’t ruling out making a guest appearance on Dancing With the Stars despite not returning as a pro.

“I would love to,” Arnold, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while talking about her partnership with Juicy Juice. “That’s the kind of thing that would be perfect for me right now. So [I] definitely have already expressed, I’d love to be there if it ever makes sense or needs to happen or whatever.”

Arnold gushed that it was “really fun” to support pro and sister Rylee Arnold in rehearsals during season 32 of DWTS. But if it doesn’t work out to return to the ballroom as a guest during season 33, Lindsay noted that she will still be involved with the show behind-the-scenes.

“I’ll be backstage with Sage cheering everybody on,” Lindsay said, referring to her and husband Sam Cusick’s three-year-old daughter. (The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, also share 16-month-old daughter June.)

Lindsay announced in August 2023 that she was taking a step back from DWTS to focus on her family life. While fans were hopeful that she would lace up her dancing shoes for season 33, Lindsay confirmed last month that she would not return this year.

“To be honest this time around, it kind of didn’t feel like it was something that I seriously considered because I just feel still very much the same that I had the past two seasons stepping away,” Lindsay told Us. “And I feel like that’s just how I’m going to take it. I’m going to consider it when I start getting that feeling again of like, ‘Oh, I think we could make it work, or I need to be out there.’”

While she may not be a pro this season herself, Lindsay explained that she doesn’t feel like she has taken a hiatus from DWTS — she’s still involved in the show through Rylee.

“Genuinely I feel like I’m in it with Rylee because I’m like, ‘Send me every video, call me after rehearsal, tell me everything.’ I feel like I’m so in it,” Lindsay explained. “It’s funny, because I feel like I even get a little bit more stressed and worried and into it than I ever did for myself because it’s like it’s my little baby sister.”

When Lindsay and her family found out Rylee was partnered with Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, she recalled they were “freaking out.”

“I think they have just such a fun friendship and energy about them that I think people are going to really, really love to see,” Lindsay said. “I am so excited for her.”

When she’s not cheering for Rylee and Stephen, 25, from the sidelines, Lindsay is teaming up with Juicy Juice to launch the Juicy Juice Pledge to Play Outside.

Families can enter for a chance to win a brand-new backyard playset and a year’s worth of Juicy Juice 100% Juice at JuicyJuicePlayOutside.com. Juicy Juice joined forces with nonprofit organization KABOOM! to donate $20,000 to build and equip outdoor play spaces in communities where they’re not always accessible.

“I love that it’s a pledge that helps you get outside and do fun things and make memories with your family, but then also giving back and getting a chance for a family to win something really awesome,” Lindsay said. “I’m super excited.”

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 17.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi