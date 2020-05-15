Lisa Kudrow Reveals What Phoebe and Mike Would Be Doing in Quarantine

Chilling with her lobster! Lisa Kudrow revealed that she believes her former Friends character, Phoebe Buffay, would likely be tapping into her creative side while quarantining with her husband, Mike Hannigan.

“I feel like if they’d had kids she would be militaristic about creating art,” Kudrow, 56, told The Sunday Times in an interview for Sunday, May 17. “So their place would be overrun with huge, outlandish projects.”

Phoebe wed Mike (played by Paul Rudd) in the 10th and final season of Friends in 2004. In the sitcom’s last moments, the fictional couple talked about starting a family of their own.

“Seriously, I mean, you want to make one of those?” Rudd, 51, said as Mike at the time, while Kudrow’s Phoebe replied, “One? How about a whole bunch?”

Phoebe then added that they could “teach [the kids] to sing like the von Trapp family” in The Sound of Music.

The Comeback alum starred on Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. Years after its wildly successful run on NBC, the series saw a resurgence in popularity amid the digital age of streaming.

Kudrow told The Sunday Times that the beloved ‘90s series would be “completely different” if it were made today. “Well, it would not be an all-white cast, for sure,” she explained. “I’m not sure what else, but, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong.”

The Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star pointed out the ways the show was ahead of its time, adding, “Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together? We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive.”

A full-cast reunion special was initially slated to hit HBO Max this month, but the coronavirus pandemic led to the project being postponed. Bob Greenblatt, the WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman, revealed that the live taping could occur toward the summer’s end.

“We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production,” he told Variety on May 11. “We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”