The Lizzie McGuire reboot was gearing up to show some spicy scenes before its untimely cancellation.

While fans hoped that there would be some love between Lizzie (Hilary Duff) and Gordo (Adam Lamberg) in the now-defunct series, Hollywood writer Jonathan Hurwitz revealed that their reunion wasn’t going to be picture perfect.

“Lizzie meets up with Gordo, who she’s just kind of been in touch with via text over the years, occasionally,” Hurwitz shared in a TikTok on Tuesday, January 16, of what was planned to go down in the reboot’s second episode. “Gordo reveals that he is engaged to a woman and she’s pregnant and they’re really happy.”

While longtime fans of the show would likely have been frustrated that Lizzie and Gordo were still not endgame, Hurwitz claimed there was another OG former flame Lizzie would get invovled with following Gordo’s relationship bombshell.

“Episode three wasn’t filmed, but there was a script for it. Lizzie wakes up in Ethan’s (Clayton Snyder) bed in his water polo T-shirt,” Hurwitz continued, noting that Lizzie “checked off” her Ethan box “twice.”

Disney announced in summer 2019 that the Lizzie McGuire revival had gotten the green light for their streamer, Disney+. Duff, 36, was photographed filming the show in New York City later that same year. However, by January 2020, production hit pause after apparent disputes over the mature nature of the show, which is what allegedly led to its eventual cancellation.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” Duff shared via Instagram, announcing the cancellation. “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to more in the amazing woman she would’ve been in the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align.”

Duff continued by saying she would be doing “a disservice” if a 30-year-old woman’s experiences weren’t portrayed accurately. “It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable,” she added.

In Tuesday’s TikTok video, Hurwitz speculated that the morning-after scene with Ethan might have had something to do with Disney’s discomfort.

“If I had to guess … that moment was probably one of [the reasons Disney was uncomfortable],” he joked.