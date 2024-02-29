Your account
Lizzo Says ‘Nobody Asked’ Her to Be in Jennifer Lopez’s Movie Despite Claim She Was Unavailable

By
Lizzo Says Nobody Asked Her to Be in Jennifer Lopezs Film After Claim She Was Unavailable
Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy;Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

Lizzo is denying that she passed on the request to appear in Jennifer Lopez’s new film This Is Me … A Love Story.

“Ain’t nobody told me nothing. Nobody asked me,” Lizzo, 35, said in a TikTok video she posted on Wednesday, February 28. Her final words seem to indicate she wanted to be in the film as she said, “J. Lo I love you.”

Lizzo was named in Lopez’s documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, as one of several stars who turned down an offer to make a cameo in the movie musical.

A producer claimed in the documentary that Taylor Swift, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Vanessa Hudgens, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and Khloé Kardashian also said no.

Lopez, 54, wanted Anthony Ramos to appear in her film but received another rejection.

While speaking to wardrobe supervisor Shawn “Beezy” Barton at rehearsal, Lopez said, “Anthony Ramos was going to do this. The guy from In the Heights. He was going to do the ‘Rebound’ number with me … and he was like, ‘Ah, I’m friends with Marc.'”

Ramos, 32, was referring to Lopez’s third husband, Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2014, and with whom she shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme. (Anthony, 55, also appeared in the movie adaptation of In The Heights.)

The doc then flashes to Lopez calling Ramos and telling him, “I didn’t know that you and Marc were good friends. I didn’t know that. That’s nice.”

Lopez, however, didn’t take the rejections personally. “I don’t wanna force anybody to do this who doesn’t go, ‘This is gonna be fun,’” she said in the documentary. “People are scared. Scared to put themselves out there. I get it. Took me a long time. I’m scared. I don’t act like I’m scared, but that’s the secret to my whole f–king career.”

The documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at Lopez’s process of making her new album, This Is Me … Now, and the accompanying musical film, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

The film features several celebrity cameos including Jane Fonda, Derek Hough, Trevor Jackson, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lewis, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Kim Petras, among others.

After the documentary’s release, Lopez said there were “no stars who got away” and that she was happy with the end product.

“They were giving me a list of all these amazing people, and I was like, ‘Yes, I like all of those people, but that’s not what I want,’” she told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, February 27. “My first people were Jenifer Lewis and Jane Fonda, and they were like, ‘Wait, we don’t get it. This is like music. This is young.’ And I was like, ‘No. This is a council of people who I want to be very diverse. I want all different kinds of people.’”

She continued, “These are people with all different personality traits from all different walks of life. But they all have something that affected me in some way — their philosophy on life, on love, on the universe, on music. That was the list that I made.

