Love may be blind, but the group chat is there for all to see.

Love Is Blind UK’s Benaiah Grunewald Brydie and Nicole Stevens revealed during an interview with the U.K.’s Capital FM on Tuesday, August 27, that they are no longer part of a cast WhatsApp group with their fellow contestants.

“There was a big one which I’m no longer part of,” Benaiah told Capital’s Aimee Vivian, adding that there is another, smaller group chat.

“I mean, there’s maybe a couple of people in there that I don’t see eye to eye,” Benaiah explained when asked why he quit the original group.

Nicole added, “There’s a lot of things that are said that I think are sometimes below the belt.”

Nicole and Benaiah were one of the strongest couples on the UK version of Love Is Blind, though Nicole initially got engaged to Sam Klein during the pod phase of the reality show. She later called it off with Sam and rekindled her budding romance with Benaiah.

Since their wedding in September 2023, Nicole said she and Benaiah hadn’t thought about Sam until recently watching the show on Netflix.

“Until the run-up of watching it, it was almost like it didn’t … you just get into your day-to-day, and you forget. The fact we’ve had to relive it, it brought back a lot of hurt,” she said.

Nicole and Benaiah reunited with Sam and the other five couples who walked down the aisle during the Love Is Blind UK reunion, which premiered Monday, August 26. On the reunion, it was revealed that Steven Smith and Sabrina Vittoria — one of the other three couples who went through with their weddings — are no longer together.

“There’s the joy in watching me fall in love again, but then there’s also a lot of questions being asked as to where did it all go wrong and reliving the end result,” Steven told the BBC in an interview published on Wednesday, August 28.

Steven said he and Sabrina are now looking to annul their marriage.

“We separated and it just didn’t work, we weren’t compatible in real life,” he said.

The final married couple, Jasmine Chamberlain and Bobby Johnson, are still going strong. The couple told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday that they hope to start a family in the next year.

“We can’t confirm anything yet but hopefully sometime next year you can definitely expect some good news,” Bobby told the outlet.