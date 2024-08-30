Love Is Blind UK’s Cat Richards has found her soulmate in boyfriend Jake Singleton-Hill and she’s ready to shout it from the rooftops.

“Thank you for being my rock and my best friend and supporting me through this year!” Cat, 29, captioned a TikTok video montage of the couple’s relationship on Wednesday, August 28.

The reality star shared clips of the couple sipping cocktails, riding the Tube in England, kissing, going on vacation and more while a Dawson’s Creek quote about soulmates played in the background.

“What’s a soulmate?” a female voice asks in the clip, before Dawson Leery (played by James Van Der Beek) responds, “Well, it’s like a best friend, but more. It’s the one person in the world that knows you better than anyone else. It’s someone who makes you a better person. Actually, they don’t make you a better person, you do that yourself — because they inspire you.”

The quote continues: “A soulmate is someone who you can carry with you forever. It’s the one person who knew you and accepted you and believed in you before anyone else did, or when no one else would. And no matter what happens, you will always love them. Nothing can ever change that.”

Cat and Jake, who did not connect inside the Love Is Blind UK pods during season 1, confirmed their romance earlier this month. Cat revealed on an episode of the “Balliwick Express” podcast, “I am with someone from the pods. I’m with a guy with a dog, and the dog lives with us.”

On the reality show, Cat got engaged to Freddie Powell, sight unseen, but by the finale, Freddie, 32, called it off. Jake, 32, also got engaged while in the pods, but it wasn’t shown on camera. Once his romance fizzled out, Cat contacted him in real life, and they soon began dating.

“Find someone who loves you for you,” Cat captioned the same video montage on Instagram, which she shared after the Love Is Blind UK reunion aired. “The hardest secret I kept, I got my happy ending who knew that one date in the pods would lead to this 🤍.”

She called Jake her “best friend and the best partner” adding, “I can’t wait to continue doing life with you and having you by my side every day.”

Jake gushed about his romance with Cat in his own Instagram post. “Through thick and thin, together we ride,” he wrote. “Toughest times we faced, challenges we braved, But in each other’s arms, we found strength saved.”

He recalled meeting Cat on Love Is Blind UK and how surprised that one year later, they are happily coupled up. “You are my world, my rock, my light, In your embrace, everything feels right,” Jake continued. “Hand in hand, we’ll face whatever may come, Together forever, our love will never succumb.”

Jake concluded: “In the pods on Love is Blind, our story begun, One year later, our hearts beat as one ♥️ Love ya dick f–k 😉.”

Love Is Blind UK is currently streaming on Netflix.