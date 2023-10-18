Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson are the only successful couple to come out of Love Is Blind’s fifth season, but they’re not currently living together.

Milton recently took a new job in Long Beach, California, while Lydia continues to live in Houston, Texas. “Right now we’re really focused on our careers,” Lydia told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Monday, October 16, noting that she also started a new job about a month ago.

Milton, meanwhile, has been in his job for a year, but he was just “relocated” to Long Beach. “We are trying to get used to this new schedule, and he’s also doing his MBA,” Lydia explained. “He loves to go to school, apparently, this is his second masters. We are just trying to really thrive in our careers.”

Lydia said that she and Milton have been doing their best to make a long-distance romance work, but it’s been a challenge.

“We just miss each other so much, so every second that we have together, we try to really cherish it and try to be there as much as we can for each other when we are actually in the same place,” she explained. “The challenge is just traveling in airports. I hate airports so much, but besides that, it’s been amazing.”

Lydia and Milton got married during the Love Is Blind season finale, which premiered Friday, October 13. “I think [what] it really just comes down to is our values were the same,” Milton exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season premiere. “We had the same morals, we wanted the same things out of life. From day one, it just kind of felt like a hit, just felt like a match. So, we just wanted to really pursue that and see where it could take us.”

The duo initially connected inside the pods because of their similar careers. Lydia is a geologist, while Milton works as an engineer in the oil and energy industry and thus often works with rocks.

“I think the thing that I liked most about Lydia is [that] we’re so similar in a lot of different ways when it comes to what industry we work in and we’re both born on islands, but when it comes to our emotional intelligence and being vulnerable, we’re on the complete opposite end of the spectrum,” Milton told Us. “And that’s something I really value because there’s a part of me that understands like, ‘Hey, maybe this is abnormal. Maybe I am a little bit too emotionally reserved.’”

Love Is Blind’s fifth season is now streaming on Netflix.