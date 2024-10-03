Leo Braudy’s finances and luxe lifestyle became a major story line on season 7 of Love Is Blind, but fellow participant Tyler Francis asserts that it wasn’t like that in the living quarters.

“[He didn’t talk about money] that much at all,” Tyler, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season premiere on Thursday, October 3.

During the early episodes of season 7, Leo, 31, revealed that he was an art dealer and took over his family-run company after the deaths of his respective grandparents and parents. The Netflix star remarked that he lived comfortably, hoping to keep up that lifestyle with his future wife. At one point, Leo even asked connection Hannah Jiles if she’d be willing to sign a prenup should they make it down the aisle.

Leo also spoke about his gilded Rolex watch, which he inherited from his late grandfather.

“I actually joked with him. I was like, ‘Hey, Rolex.’ That was it,” Tyler told Us. “But it was passed down through his grandparents. That was the only thing that’s ever been talked about.”

Tyler also speculated that a focus on his wealth appeared to be a misconception about Leo.

“I think so. From what I’m hearing, maybe,” Tyler added. “But yeah, he’s never talked money with the guys.”

During an appearance on the Thursday episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Tyler further noted that he wasn’t as close to Leo as others going through the experiment.

“I didn’t talk to Leo as much as the other guys, like [Bohdan Olinares], me and him were extremely close, Garrett [Josemans and]​​, Tim [Godbee],” Tyler told podcast host Nick Viall.

Inside the pods, Leo was torn between Hannah, 26, and Brittany Wisniewski when the show started filming in October 2023. He repeatedly refused to tell either girl that he was in love until he picked out The One. Leo initially wanted to pick Hannah but was distraught when she revealed that she felt more confident in her romance with Nick Dorka. Hannah and Leo had a “mutual” breakup in the pods and the art dealer continued pursuing Brittany, 33. While Leo did propose to Brittany, they ultimately split weeks later.

Despite being a central part of Love Is Blind drama, Tyler doesn’t think that makes Leo a villain.

“I think he came in with pure intentions and it’s hard to watch so far,” Tyler added on Viall’s podcast. “I see how he may be trying to decide between two people. I know from the few conversations I had with him, he was really genuine and was actually trying to find his person in there.”

Tyler, meanwhile, only had a strong connection with Ashley Adionser and proposed sight unseen.

“She made me feel safe. A lot of men look for safety and at that point when I first met her, she made me feel extremely safe,” Tyler gushed to Us. “It was like a warm soul coming through the wall, and I just knew that that was my person.”

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 are currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop weekly.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon