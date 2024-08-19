Love Island USA fans didn’t get a text, but they did get a big ask from the show.

Ahead of the highly anticipated season 6 reunion special, producers shared a request asking viewers to be kind as they watch the cast come together to discuss their time in Fiji.

“Big love to everyone who joined us in Fiji this summer!” Love Island USA’s statement read via X on Monday, August 19. “The season 6 reunion drops tonight on Peacock, and we’re buzzing to bring our islanders back together. The reunion is full of drama, but remember — these are real people, so let’s keep it kind and positive. Let’s end the season with the same love and respect we started with.”

The show reiterated their request for viewers to be thoughtful — and maybe even demure — as contestants prepare to share updates on where things stand outside the villa.

“​​The cast are all part of the Love Island USA fam now, and while we love your passion for them, we ask that you always choose to be kind,” the official show account said on X. “Let’s lift them up and spread the love. Enjoy the reunion, and see you in Fiji next summer! #LoveIslandUSA #SpreadLove #ChooseKindness.”

On July 21, viewers watched Kordell Beckham and Serena Page be crowned the winners of season 6, receiving $100,000.

Fans also witnessed connections form between final four couples JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi and Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky.

One couple who appears to be on the rocks is Kendall, 27, and Nicole, 26. While appearing on the July 30 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Kendall said he was still with his Love Island USA partner. When asked if they will still be an item at the reunion, however, he said there are “no guarantees.”

“We’re honestly just taking it day by day because being in the public eye and seeing everyone’s opinions, it affects people differently,” Kendall explained to host Nick Viall. “When I see any negative comments about me or Nicole and me, I just brush it off. But Nicole takes things differently.”

He continued, “I don’t know the future. I don’t know what’s going to happen in a week or a day. It will be a lie if I said 100 percent chance because I just don’t know. But I believe that when we have those conversations, it can go well.”

Other cast members expected to participate in the reunion include Liv Walker, Connor Newsum, Aaron Evans and Kaylor Marin.

The Love Island USA season 6 reunion, hosted by Ariana Madix, begins streaming Monday, August 19, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Peacock.