The Real Housewives of New York City are single and ready to mingle during season 11.

“You’re going to see us dating this season, which is fun. The girls are out and about,” Luann de Lesseps told Us Weekly exclusively. “Yeah, I’m looking … I’m a hopeless romantic, so I love love and love men, what can I say?”

While the 53-year-old former countess is open to finding love, she told Us that she hasn’t met anybody who sticks out to her, or who she plans to introduce to her kids. Luann shares daughter Victoria and son Noel with ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps.

“I haven’t had anybody where I just like … it turns my head and I go, ‘Oh, wow,’ you know?” she explained to Us while promoting her statement necklace line. “Nobody that I would introduce to my children … That’s the big indicator.”

Following her 2009 divorce from Alex, Luann started a relationship with Jacques Azoulay, but the twosome ultimately decided they should just be friends. The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer then married Tom D’Agostino Jr. on New Year’s Eve 2016 after a whirlwind romance. Their marriage came to an end after seven months in August 2017.

Following her second divorce, Luann was arrested on Christmas Eve 2017 and charged with battery, trespass and disorderly intoxication. She later accepted a plea deal and completed two stints in rehab.

“You’re going to see me continue down my path of sobriety and doing my cabaret,” she added of the season. “Traveling with the girls, seeing my new house Upstate, which is very exciting; I’m excited about that,” she explained. “And yeah, that’s my life right now.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

