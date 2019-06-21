Lucy Hale wasn’t keeping up with Pretty Little Liars news – but she’s excited to hear it! Us Weekly sat down with the actress, 30, while she promoted Propel Co: Labs Fitness Festival, where she’ll be co-leading a workout with Luke Milton on Saturday, July 20, in Santa Monica.

“That’s awesome! You’re the first to tell me this! That’s so cute,” she responded when Us shared the news that Aria – her character from Pretty Little Liars – had adopted a child with Ezra (Ian Harding). The characters tied the knot in the 2017 finale of the show. Then, in March 2019, the Twitter account for the spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, revealed they had a baby and named Katherine Ella – Ella after Aria’s mother.

Ezria fans, where you at? Leaked text messages from Alison's phone. #PLLThePerfectionists pic.twitter.com/KUFkgsO6df — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) March 28, 2019

As for the spinoff, Hale would “absolutely appear” if asked.

“I love my PLL family. I’m so happy for them and the success on their show and I’m happy to hear that Aria and Ezra are still kicking it and have a baby, that’s great,” she said. “It’s wild. It’s like, we were babies and look at all that happened! Now that I’m outside of it all, it fully sinks in how incredible it was — what we all did together — and it lives on! I feel like that’s the show that will always have people discovering it for the first time.”’

Hale starred on the Freeform series with Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Sasha Pieterse from 2010 to 2017. While they’re all doing different things now – and Pieterse is starring in The Perfectionists with Janel Parrish (who played Mona on the original series) – the group still stays in touch.

“You work with these people and you see them every day and you see their work ethic and you can tell that they’re gonna do big things, so I’m excited,” she added about keeping up with the group.

The singer also has her own big thing in the works: Hale will star in Katy Keene, The CW’s upcoming spinoff of Riverdale, alongside Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie in Riverdale, and will make the move over to the spinoff.

“She’s so sweet and is so excited that her talents are going to be really utilized in the show because I didn’t really realize all that was happening on Riverdale,” Hale explained. “It’s crazy like PLL was! Like, there’s crazy s–t happening! So it’s like, ‘How did they find room for you to sing on there?’ She was like, ‘Well, that’ll work better on Katy Keene.’ So I’m excited for it. She’s a doll!”

Riverdale returns to The CW on Wednesday, October 9. Katy Keene will premiere in midseason.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

