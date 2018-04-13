Supportive friends are the best friends. Lucy Hale shared her thoughts on the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff when Us Weekly caught up with the Truth or Dare actress at the film’s Hollywood premiere on Thursday, April 12.

“I’m extraordinarily close to Janel [Parrish] and Sasha [Pieterse], so I’m just like, ‘Oh, good move for them,’ because they didn’t always get their moment on PLL,” the Life Sentence star, 28, told Us. “I’m just so happy that they’re getting their own show. I have no idea what it’s about. I’m equally as curious as everyone else is to see it. I’m definitely supporting.”

Freeform has released few details about the series, called Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Parrish, 29, and Pieterse, 22, will reprise their roles as bully-turned-ally Mona Vanderwaal and queen bee Alison DiLaurentis, respectively. A pilot episode has been filmed, but the potential series — based on PLL author Sara Shepard’s Perfectionists novels — has not been officially picked up yet. Sofia Carson and Kelly Rutherford are set to costar should the show be greenlit.

As for Hale, she’s moved on from thriller teen dramas to the horror flick Truth or Dare. Her real-life experiences playing the game seem far tamer than anything that happens in the film. “The craziest dare I’ve ever done, I went skydiving,” the actress told Us. “The scariest part was getting into the tiny plane. But everything else, it was like a natural high. That’s the only way to describe it. It was amazing.”

Hale recently reunited with Parrish at Goodbye Con in Milan, Italy, in March, joining casts from The Vampire Diaries and Teen Wolf to bid farewell to the beloved series.

Truth or Dare is in theaters now.

