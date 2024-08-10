Luke Bryan is just like Us and can’t stop thinking about pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati missing the Olympics final because of a certain appendage.

“I’m going to the plastic surgeon on Monday,” Bryan, 48, quipped during his Friday, August 9, concert at California’s Kia Forum. “I’m gonna show him that video of the French pole vaulter. How ‘bout that damn French pole vaulter, ladies?”

Bryan, who also gave a shout-out to plastic surgeons in Los Angeles, was referring to the 21-year-old Ammirati. In his qualifying pole vault heat on August 3, Ammirati failed to make the event finals after his crotch got caught on the crossbar. The first-time Olympian subsequently failed to clear the bar and fell to the ground instead of making it over as intended.

“It’s a big disappointment,” Ammirati said in a statement released by the French Athletics Federation. “The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the audience. I was almost there.”

Related: All the Highs and Lows from the Wild 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris The 2024 Summer Olympics might be taking place in the City of Light, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t come with their fair share of darkness. Following a flashy opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 that continues to draw outrage from some celebrities and religious figures, the Games have been plagued by allegations of sexism […]

Despite Ammirati’s sadness over the early end of his Olympics experience, a consolation prize came in the form of viral internet fame and a new job offer. Adult entertainment company CamSoda recently offered Ammirati $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute video show.

“Although you didn’t bring home the gold medal, you can still capture the gold from your fans via CamSoda – that has to count for something, right?” CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker wrote in an offer letter obtained by Us Weekly. “Plus, you won’t have those restrictive compression shorts holding you back, so feel free to let it all out and show the world why you should have your own Olympic competition next time around.”

Ammirati is also aware of his newfound fame.

“POV: You create more buzz for your package than your performances,” he joked via TikTok in French earlier this month.

Related: The Hottest Pole Vaulters at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Photos Pole vaulting has been turning heads at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it’s not just for athletic excellence. French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral when his bulge knocked over the crossbar during the semifinal heat. While the 21-year-old called the moment “a big disappointment” and was eliminated from the competition, Ammirati’s name has now […]

While Bryan is no longer able to watch Ammirati compete in Paris, there are plenty of other sports to fill the void.

“Yeah, the Olympics are showing some nasty s—t this year,” Bryan joked to the crowd on Friday. “You’ll see some weird stuff in [artistic] swimming — and water polo, they don’t even show the underwater cameras anymore. It’s like watching Revenge of the Nerds. Oh God, if you don’t know what Revenge of the Nerds is.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo