You can cross the Machine Gun Kelly vs. Randy Orton social media beef off your 2024 bingo card.

Kelly, 34, fired the first shot when he appeared on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast on Wednesday, August 29, where he recalled seeing Orton at SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“When I was in the ring [at SummerSlam] just coming to say what’s up to Logan and see what we could work out for the show, I saw Randy Orton, and I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s–t about me,” he recalled. “And I was like, there’s a point where I’m gonna practice a new version of myself. And then, three, two, one, I’m like, fuck that, ‘Aye man, f–k you.’”

Paul competed at SummerSlam but did not witness the encounter. He asked Kelly if it really happened, and the rapper confirmed.

“Yeah [that really happened],” he said. “I don’t know where you were, but I remember all my boys were sitting there like, ‘Is this real? Is this part of the script? I don’t know what’s happening.’ The amount of people that pin me as the aggressor in every situation that I’m in are so wrong. I do nothing but commit myself to art and there’s another funny factor. Just the art of me standing or existing makes people furious.”

Orton, 44, caught wind of Kelly’s account and took to X to imply Kelly is a liar.

“🤥 @machinegunkelly 👀,” he wrote.

Less than 50 minutes later, Kelly responded.

“You have my number, and you know why you have it btw but I won’t even put you on blast for that. check your texts 🤥,” he replied, adding, “Camera’s were rolling tell WWE put that out 🤷🏼‍♂️🧐🤥.”

A few minutes later, Kelly posted again, this time outside of the thread, seeming to allude to the argument by writing, “they always get mad at the truth.”

Orton has not yet responded.

While wrestler Xavier Woods did not witness the exchange, he refuted it on social media Wednesday night via X.

“If I know one thing about Randy Orton, if someone was to actually curse him to his face, then that person would no longer have the ability to tell that story,” he wrote.

SummerSlam 2024 took place on August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, with Cody Rhodes defeating Solo Sikoa in the main event. Paul competed as well, falling to LA Knight. Kelly played a role in that match, helping Paul by handing him brass knuckles.