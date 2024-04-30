Patrick Mahomes Lends Logan Paul His Super Bowl Rings at WWE Raw

Patrick Mahomes shared his most prized NFL possessions with Logan Paul during this week’s WWE Raw event.

After making an unexpected appearance at night two of the WWE Draft on Monday, April 29, Mahomes, 28, shocked spectators when he allowed Paul, 29, to use his Super Bowl rings as brass knuckles in his matchup with Jey Uso.

“What the hell is he doing?” sports commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole asked when watching the live moment. “Why’re you doing that?”

Although the Super Bowl rings were initially meant to be Paul’s weapon against Uso, 38, he missed his intended target at the last second, and instead struck JD McDonagh, according to CBS Sports. When fellow wrestler Braun Strowman showed up to help Uso, Paul decided to flee the scene.

After the event, Paul still proclaimed via his Instagram Stories to be a “champion” while posing backstage with Mahomes and his three rings at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

“We’re in KC, I had to show up with the legend, Patrick Mahomes!” Paul said in a WWE video posted via X. “This guy’s the greatest quarterback in the league, bro.”

Mahomes’ appearance on Monday Night Raw comes as the quarterback continues to enjoy the NFL offseason after earning his third Super Bowl championship title with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On April 25, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, traveled to New York City and attended the Time100 Gala at the Lincoln Center. While at the star-studded event, the couple were spotted hanging out with several VIP guests including Jack Antonoff.

Just days later, the pair headed to Las Vegas for the 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic.

Before the charity event officially teed off on April 27, Patrick and Brittany, 28, were able to enjoy some golf lessons with their kids Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 14 months.

Later on in the day, the event’s charity auction took off when Patrick’s teammate, Travis Kelce, offered his support by providing four tickets to one of girlfriend Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour dates.

The tickets ended up selling for $80,000 with proceeds benefiting Patrick’s charity, which supports initiatives focused on health, wellness and communities in need.

“Last night was Epic,” Brittany wrote via Instagram on April 28. “If you were there, THANK YOU! We could not do this without all of our communities we are apart of and all the people that choose to support @15andmahomies.”