Taylor Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff was spotted hanging out with her pals Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the 2024 Time100 Gala.

Antonoff, 40, posed with his arms around Patrick and Brittany, both 28, at the Thursday, April 25, event at New York City’s Lincoln Center. The Bleachers musician donned a black sports coat over a white T-shirt for the gala, while Patrick opted for a plum-colored suit and a black button-down shirt.

Brittany, meanwhile, dazzled in a high-neck, crystal crop top and a high-waisted, floor-length black skirt.

Antonoff and Patrick — who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs with Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce — both earned a place on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list this year. Patrick has been honored with the distinction twice before, in 2020 and 2023, while Antonoff made the list for the first time this year.

Related: The Best Looks at the TIME100 Gala: Dua Lipa, Taraji P. Henson, More Hollywood’s favorites stepped out in style at the TIME100 Gala. Dua Lipa, Brittany Mahomes and Taraji P. Henson are just a few of the stars who blessed Us with their sharp looks at the event, which took place in New York City on Thursday, April 25. Take Lipa, 28, for example, who commanded attention in […]

Alex Rodriguez and Maren Morris wrote tributes for Patrick and Antonoff, respectively, for the TIME100 list.

Rodriguez, 48, praised the quarterback for having “the heart of a champion” even as a kid when he’d tag along to practice with his dad, Pat Mahomes, who is a former MLB pitcher.

“I distinctly remember giving him the worst advice ever. ‘Don’t play football. The money’s in baseball.’ I’m happy to be wrong and glad he didn’t listen,” Rodriguez quipped. “Patrick has transcended the game of football to become one of the most respected athletes of all time, both on and off the field. His insatiable desire to win is outdone only by his passion to give back and make the world around him better.”

Morris, 34, meanwhile, praised Antonoff’s “diverse breadth of work” as a producer and noted that his personality sets him apart from other music industry professionals.

Related: Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff’s Sweet Bond: A Complete Friendship Timeline Taylor Swift has had plenty of collaborators over the years, but none of them have stuck quite like Jack Antonoff. Since their 2012 meeting, the pair have worked together on 10 albums and a few one-off singles — and became best friends in the process. “Sometimes he sits at the piano and we both just […]

“I can count on one hand the people I feel safe with in the studio. Jack Antonoff makes you feel like you can just be,” she wrote. “Whether we’re tracking fingernail percussion, getting existential, or doing some good ol’ soul-healing gossiping, I always leave our sessions with a new outlook.”

Swift, 34, who has collaborated with Antonoff on every one of her albums since 2014’s 1989, has also gushed about working with him.

“His excitement and exuberance about writing songs is contagious. He’s an absolute joy,” she told The New York Times in May 2017. “That’s why everyone loves him. I personally wouldn’t trust someone who didn’t.”

The duo most recently teamed up for Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19. (Aaron Dessner, who has served as a producer on all of Swift’s albums since 2020’s Folklore, and Patrik Berger, who has assisted Antonoff with producing a number of Swift’s songs including “Gold Rush” and “Slut!,” were also involved.)

Related: Taylor Swift's Friends React to 'The Tortured Poets Department' Taylor Swift reminded Us, once again, that it’s nice to have a friend. Multiple pals from the singer’s orbit came out in support of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on Friday, April 19. From Post Malone to Sabrina Carpenter, plenty of love was doled out via social media, with celebrity […]

“Love this album more than i can say …. love you all very much … more later very overwhelmed … love you taylor,” Antonoff wrote via X after the album was released.

Brittany, who has become friends with Swift since she started dating Kelce, 34, in the summer of 2023, also showed her support for the album.

“Let’s gooooo,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on April 19, alongside Swift’s post announcing the album drop.

Kelce, who seemingly inspired the TTPD tracks “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” has yet to share his thoughts on the album. However, he previously teased during a February press conference that he had “heard some of it” already.

“It is unbelievable,” he said. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”