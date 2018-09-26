Three is not enough! Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are still planning to adopt a child, she revealed exclusively to Us Weekly ahead of the Teen Mom OG season 8 premiere. The couple already have two children, Jayde, 3, and Maverick, 2, and Bookout shares 9-year-old son, Bentley, with her ex Ryan Edwards. During last season of Teen Mom OG, Bookout, 27, suffered a miscarriage, but revealed that the couple were looking into adopting.

“We are definitely still wanting to adopt. We don’t really have, like, a timeframe or, like, an exact answer,” the TTM designer told Us. “I feel like when we know to start the process, we will start it, but for now we’re happy with where we’re at.”

Plus, having three kids is a huge responsibility. Bentley just started fourth grade and is “moving into more the young-man age instead of just kid-child” and her little ones are “a trip,” she said. “Jayde and Maverick are just Jayde and Maverick. They’re gonna be – Oh god, I feel bad for the world. Maverick got his first haircut – had to say bye to the man bun. Sad about that, but I mean, really they’re a trip.”

Bookout’s ex Edwards, 30, and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, are also expecting their first child together, but will not be part of the upcoming season. Edwards was arrested in March, then again in July, for violating his probation regarding a previous heroin charge. In May, Bookout, McKinney, Jayde and Maverick were granted a restraining order against him. The hit MTV series will continue to document Bookout coparenting with Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

“I don’t think that there will ever come a time when we’re unable to coparent with Jen and Larry,” she told Us. “Mainly because we don’t let our feelings get in the way of what’s important and the relationships that are necessary for Bentley to have.”

While Bookout does not see Ryan, Bentley is allowed to spend time with his dad, something the Bulletproof author and her husband have both encouraged. “It’s really just a matter of keeping the line of communication open and also making sure that we aren’t telling too much or giving too much of our feelings or opinions,” she said. “It’s more about information, rather than speaking about his dad because at the end of the day, Ryan is still his dad. Neither one of us want to ever put some sort of barrier between the possibility of a better relationship when it comes to Ryan and Bentley.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

