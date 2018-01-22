Babies, engagements and anniversaries, oh my! The Monday, January 22, episode of Teen Mom OG kicked off with Amber Portwood introducing boyfriend Andrew Glennon to the show’s producers and revealed that they were pregnant. Amber actually said that even though they only met three months ago, neither of them were surprised by the news since they hadn’t been using birth control.

Later, Andrew told another producer that before Amber, he wasn’t looking for a relationship. However, “something gravitational” brought them together. He did admit he’s “slightly terrified” but that their relationship just “feels so right.”

Amber later told another producer that she went off her bipolar medicine a month before (two months after meeting him), because she felt she didn’t need them now that she was with him. He was much more positive than anyone she had ever been around.

Tyler’s Stress Gets the Best of Him

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra tried to focus on launching their clothing line, but it was adding a lot of stress on Tyler. He revealed to his mom that he hadn’t been sleeping and didn’t want to take any medicine for that. He said that maybe he needed to go to a treatment center, but was so busy trying to finish the house and take care of his dad. He also had very low self-esteem and hoped he could somehow figure out how to treat it all.

Farrah’s Dad Gets Engaged

Still on vacation in Italy, Farrah Abraham helped her dad propose to his girlfriend, Amy, inside the Emerald Grotto. He pulled out his phone and read her a poem that ended with a proposal, and she said yes!

Afterward, Debra Danielsen met up with them and gave them an engagement gift. She even cried when congratulating them and they all went to eat together. Farrah ended their meal by saying that vacations were better without Debra’s fiancé.

Maci and Taylor Talk Future Babies

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney headed to dinner in a limo to celebrate their anniversary. However, after Amber told them she was pregnant and a friend sent them a text with baby emojis, the topic of more children took over their dinner.

Maci told Taylor she wasn’t crazy about having another baby but did want to adopt in a year or two. When he asked her again about having another child, she admitted that if he really wanted to, she would do it, but wanted to do it as soon as possible.

He said that once they started trying, they’d have no trouble. That was when Maci brought up that they had miscarried earlier that year. He didn’t want to discuss it on TV, especially since they hadn’t yet told their families, but she thought it was important that others who went through it, saw the conversation.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

